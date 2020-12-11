SwingFit Golf Academy Open House – December 12

Join the SwingFit Golf Academy community; come meet our team and evaluate your performance.

The SGA is hosting an Open House event this Saturday, December 12, and it is open to the public. Enjoy a 60-minute golf performance experience featuring @mytpi physical screens, @mytpi medical screens, a 15-minute massage and a 15-minute lesson with a @pgaofcanada professional.

Walk away with a complimentary golf fitness e-guide, an exclusive discount on all SGA fitness classes, a 1-month free membership incentive and most importantly, a deeper look at your body-swing connection, and how the SGA can help you improve performance.

Must register in advance to receive a designated time slot for attending.

Link 🔗 https://swingfit.ca/swingfitsales/sga-open-house/registration/

