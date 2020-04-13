The All-New TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x PIX – It’s A Box of Swagger

TaylorMade teamed with Rickie Fowler to develop a ball that reflects his unique style and delivers the performance he demands.

It’s the ultimate crossroads of high-level ball performance and lighthearted swagger. Designed with a technology that’s so advanced, you didn’t even know you needed it. It’s called ClearPath Alignment and it creates a clear line you can see as your ball rolls directly into the bottom of the cup.

The newly redesigned TP5/TP5x Pix. It’s not a dozen balls, it’s a box of swagger.

