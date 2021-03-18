Let BestGolfTrips.ca Take Care of the Details for your Next Golf Adventure

Few things in life rival the golf trip. The opportunity to go off to a destination with people you enjoy and play golf courses you may have never seen before comes with its own level of relaxation, and joy.

Too often though, whether you are in a group of four, or forty, it can turn into a nightmare. Usually for the person that has to organize everything.

There are tee times and hotel reservations to be made, money to be collected, and endless numbers of details to research so you can please the entire group.

It can be exhausting.

That’s where a service like BestGolfTrips.ca comes in when you are considering Ontario Golf packages.

Now in his third season of operations and certified by the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO) , BestGolfTrip.ca’s Jordan Mulligan has found a niche in booking both Muskoka Golf Packages and Niagara Golf Packages. His past role in marketing with Muskoka Tourism provided him the contacts and insight that he puts to use daily in crafting golf packages for others.

While Mulligan is happy to handle bookings for couples; he can also accommodate groups up to a couple hundred people, and works hard to handle all the logistics. That makes the end experience for the golfers as worry-free as possible. That leaves them to do one thing; enjoy the golf and the stay in beautiful parts of Ontario.

“People often ask why you would use a tour operator but when we handle the details and simply hand them a list of their accommodation details and tee-times instead of them making all those arrangements; they immediately see the value,” says Mulligan.

“Being the ‘golf trip lead’ is a challenging, thankless job. We are here to make your life easier, so you can enjoy the trip stress-free.”

Mulligan’s expertise and attention to detail has him in high demand. He says he barely took a breath last golf season. At the same time, instead of expanding too quickly to grow offerings in different regions, foremost on his mind is staying focused on the overall customer experience. His clients keep returning (often with a larger group each year) and that lets him know he is on the right track.

“We’re really about serving golfers who enjoy the game, who like the best courses, and staying at great places.”

One browse of their website and you will discover quality properties as part of their offerings, from top-ranked hotels and resorts to award-winning golf courses many have on their “bucket lists.”

You’ll find a great mix of modern and classic layouts like Muskoka Bay Resort, Rocky Crest Golf Resort, The Ridge at Manitou, Taboo Muskoka, Grand Niagara, Legends on the Niagara, Whirlpool Golf Course, and more!

Add to that accommodation brands like Marriott, Sheraton and highly regarded Muskoka Resorts.

Golf is hard enough, so why make your golf trip planning complicated?

If you want to make organizing the next golf getaway for your party as simple as possible, BestGolfTrips.ca and is just a click or a phone call away. Submit your details and the team will get back to you promptly with rates and options.

Then you can get on with the best part of golf trips; the fun.

