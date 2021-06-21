Prescott Golf Club Hosting Ladies Golf Day on June 29- Sign Up Now

It’s sure to be a popular event so you may want to hurry to get signed up for Women’s Golf Day at the Prescott Golf Club in Prescott, Ontario.

Tuesday, June 29th will offer a full range golf experience catered to women. Non-member lady golfers will receive a 50% discount of green fees that day PLUS a green pass for use for another time in 2021.

Included in the festivities will be a special menu, free beverage samples, and a free draw for a golf bag.

Space is limited so call the Prescott Golf Club now at 1-613-925-5370 (Extension 1 or 2) and get signed up today!

www.prescottgolfclub.ca