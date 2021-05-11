Red Rooster Golf Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Emerging new golf company, Red Rooster Golf, is bringing new products to market with a focus on quality, and philanthropy. Touting “high quality gloves at affordable prices”, the company has started with a AAA Cabretta leather glove in various colours, as well as a handy glove-keeper. All designed in Canada.

The brand, founded by friends from the Ottawa area, entrepreneur Kerry Moher, and Korn Ferry Tour winner Brad Fritsch, recently launched their Kickstarter Campaign. Backers for the project will find multiple-glove options and special opportunities. The early response to the program has been tremendous, far exceeding the stated goal.

Extra appeal for the brand come from the philanthropic program that sees them match every consumer glove purchase with a glove donated to a junior golfer through the First Tee Program.

It’s worth a look.

You can find the RedRooster Kickstarter at this link.

Please leave this field empty DON'T MISS A THING! FGM Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



