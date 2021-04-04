fbpx
What's New?

Red Rooster Golf Glove Survey – Enter For A Chance To Win One of 100 Golf Gloves

April 4, 2021 Scott MacLeod Sponsored Posts

Emerging new golf company, Red Rooster Golf, is about to bring new products to market with a focus on quality, and philanthropy.

They’ll be launching a crowdfunding campaign in May and will be matching every purchase with a free golf glove to a deserving junior through their partnership with the First Tee Program.

They are currently seeking your feedback as a golfer.

Sign up for a quick survey and get a chance to win one of 100 Red Rooster Golf gloves!

A special offer for Flagstick.com Readers.

Click the link to participate – Red Rooster Golf Survey

Copyright © 2021 | FLAGSTICK.COM by Bauder Media Group Inc.

%d bloggers like this: