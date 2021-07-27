Top Players Prepare To Compete at 107th Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship

(Golf Canada) SPRUCE GROVE, ALTA. – The Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship is set for July 27-30 at the Edmonton Petroleum Golf and Country Club in Spruce Grove, Alta., for the 107th installment of the event.



The 72-hole tournament returns for the first time since 2019, after the pandemic caused the cancellation of Golf Canada’s 2020 competitive season.



The 110-player field features three of the Team Canada National Amateur Squad members; Mary Parsons (Delta, B.C.), Noemie Pare (Victoriaville, Que.), and Sara-Eve Rheaume (Quebec City, Que.).



More than half of the top 50 Canadians on the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) are in the field with 27, including 2018 and 2019 Canadian Junior Girls Champions Celeste Dao (Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, Que.) and Emily Zhu (Richmond Hill, Ont.), respectively.



“We are very excited to see the return of the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship,” said tournament director Dan Hyatt. “The course is in phenomenal shape and will be a tough test for Canada’s best amateur golfers.”



The winner will receive an exemption into the 2022 CP Women’s Open, as well as the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur



Edmonton Petroleum Golf and Country Club was established in 1993 and features a Mark McCumber design. It is a par-72 with a maximum yardage of 6,244 yards with tree-lined fairways and large bodies of water.



“Edmonton Petroleum Golf and Country Club is very happy to be able to host the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship,” said general manager Scott Hippe. “We are looking forward to hosting Canada’s up-and-coming stars and showcasing our course layout in elite tournament play.”



The Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship is a 72-hole stroke play event, with a 36-hole cut for the low 70 players and ties. In the event of a tie at the end of four rounds, there will be a hole-by-hole playoff immediately following completion of 72-holes.



Previous winners of the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship include Jennifer Kupcho of the United States (2017), Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont. (2013), and Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand (2012). All three golfers are currently ranked inside the top-25 of the Women’s World Golf Rankings.



Click here for the full field and tournament information.

