7 Things To Know: The 2017 CP Women’s Open at Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club

7 Things To Know: The 2017 CP Women’s Open at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club

With the LPGA Tour and Golf Canada intending to return to Canada’s National Capital region this year for the playing of the 2022 CP Women’s Open, here are 7 Things To Know about the last edition held at the historic Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.

The event kicked off with a media day that included the presence of two of Canada’s greatest female icons in golf, Lorie Kane and Brooke Henderson. Brooke’s sister and caddy, Brittany, was also along for the day and played a round at the club.

2. Of all things, hail hampered the Tuesday practice round at the tournament. Pebble sized precipitation forced players off the golf course, resulting in some very lengthy practice rounds.

3. The tournament raised raised $2 million that went to support to support the renovation of the catheterization lab and interventional suite at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO). In part due to that the championship was presented with the Gold Driver Award for Best Charity / Community Engagement among all LPGA Tour events by the LPGA Tournament Owners Association (TOA).

4. Canada’s Brooke Henderson almost missed the 36-hole cut. She made a birdie on her final hole during the second round to make the weekend. On Saturday she vaulted up the leaderboard with a record score of 63, on her way to finishing in a share of 12th place.

5. The CP Women’s Open featured 92 of the top 100 players on the LPGA’s money list, including 22 of the top 25.

6. Michelle Wie West left a part of herself in Ottawa, literally, as she withdrew before the final round. She required surgery to remove her appendix. “My appendix is successfully out of my body!! Been a super scary and painful 24 hours but I really want to take a moment to thank the medical staff here in Ottawa for making me feel comfortable throughout the whole process,” she shared on her Instagram that day. “And a huge thank you to all my friends and fans who reached out to me yesterday to check up on me and to wish me a speedy recovery. I will be back to playing as soon as the doctors clear me to play!! Can’t wait 😬😬”

7. LPGA TOUR rookie Sung Hyun Park, already the winner of the U.S. Women’s Open that year, closed with a 7-under-par 64 on Sunday to win by two shots over Mirim Lee.

