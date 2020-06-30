2020 CP Women’s Open For Vancouver Pushed Back A Year

Vancouver golf fans will have to wait another year for a visit by some of the best players in professional golf.

To no surprise, given the reservations that Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum, indicated during a podcast interview with Flagstick a few weeks ago, the 2020 CP Women’s Open scheduled for the west coast, will now take place in 2021.

Citing continued travel and border restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the decision was announced officially today by Golf Canada along with their title sponsor, Canadian Pacific (CP).

Additional concerns for hosting the tournament, one of the best-attended on the LPGA Tour, included limitations on group gatherings in British Columbia and mandatory quarantine requirements for international travellers.

“The CP Women’s Open is a signature event for Golf in Canada and on the LPGA Tour and we share in the disappointment of our fans, players, volunteers and partners,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. “The health of everyone who comes together for the event is our top priority and together with our partners at CP and the LPGA Tour, we can now look ahead to hosting an exceptional CP Women’s Open next year in the world-class city of Vancouver. I also applaud the swift and supportive response from our friends at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club as well as the Province of British Columbia and Sport Hosting Vancouver who continue to be tremendous hosts and partners in welcoming the LPGA Tour back in 2021.”

As title sponsor of the CP Women’s Open, CP is committed to raising charitable dollars in the event’s host community through the CP Has Heart campaign in support of children’s heart health. BC Children’s Hospital Foundation had previously been named primary charity partner for the 2020 CP Women’s Open and will continue on in the same capacity in 2021.

“We are disappointed we are unable to run the event in Vancouver this year as planned. There is no doubt that the 2021 CP Women’s Open will be a remarkable event both on the course and in terms of leaving a positive impact on the community,” said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to welcoming the world’s best golfers to Vancouver next year.”

The 2021 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club will mark the sixth time the province of British Columbia has hosted Canada’s Women’s Open Championship, with the last time being 2015 at The Vancouver Golf Club, where Lydia Ko won her third CP Women’s Open title.

“The CP Women’s Open is truly a world-class event and a favorite stop for all of us at the LPGA Tour,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan. “I understand this was a tough decision for everyone involved, but given the restrictions faced, there was simply nothing else that could be done that would have enabled us to run the event in 2020. It is disappointing to miss Canada’s national championship and I know I speak for all LPGA Tour players and staff when I say we look forward to being back in Vancouver next year.”

2021 Dates

The 2020 event was originally set for August 31-September 6. The Board of Directors and membership at Shaughnessy quickly decided to shift their focus to welcoming the stars of the LPGA Tour back next August 23-29, 2021.

“Shaughnessy understands the need to postpone this year’s event in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic – we will continue to work with our fantastic group of volunteers and partners in preparation of hosting the best players in the world in 2021,” said Brian Mossop, General Manager and C.O.O. at Shaughnessy.

The return of the CP Women’s Open to Vancouver in 2021 also has implications in Eastern Ontario where the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club members had approved hosting for the year. There is no word yet on the club acting as a host site for 2022, the revised plans would likely require approval from the board there and the membership, as a whole.