De Luis & Bissonnette Win Quebec Senior Championships

(Golf Québec)– The Women’s and Men’s Provincial Senior Championship was presented this week in collaboration with Turkish Airlines and belairdirect at the Grand Portneuf Golf Club. For the first time in the history of these two events, the men and women divisions competed at the same time on the same course.
At the conclusion of the first day, François Bissonnette (Blainvillier) had taken the lead in the men’s division with a first round score of 69 (-3), only two strokes ahead of his closest rival, Michel Gariépy (Boisés de Joly).
Meanwhile, Teri De Luis (Brockville) was leading the women’s competition with 76 (+4), also two strokes ahead of Marie-Thérèse Torti (Vallée du Richelieu), a former three-time winner (2013, 2017, 2018).
The competition intensified as participants had to measure up against tough opponents, but also battle the overwhelming humidity as part of the heat wave that had settled in the Pont-Rouge area. A thunderstorm and heavy rains required play to be suspended twice and reduced the competition into a 27-hole event.
Teri De Luis was crowned in the women’s division with a score of 76-37—113 (+5), followed by Marie-Thérèse Torti with 78-37—115 (+7) and Pam Fraser (Hylands) in third place with 80-40—120 (+12).
On the men’s side, François Bissonnette is the new senior provincial champion with a score of 69-39—108 (E). He is followed by Michel Gariépy (71-38—109, +1) in second place, tied with public golfer Michel Deschênes (72-37—109, +1).
Women’s Leaderboard
|1
|Teri De Luis Brockville CC
|+5
|9
|+1
|76
|37
|113
|2
|Marie-Thérèse Torti Vallée du Richelieu
|+7
|9
|+1
|78
|37
|115
|3
|Pam Fraser Hylands Golf Club
|+12
|9
|+4
|80
|40
|120
|4
|Hélène Chartrand Summerlea G&CC
|+13
|9
|+3
|82
|39
|121
|T5
|Line Théberge Laurier Golf Club
|+15
|9
|+4
|83
|40
|123
|T5
|Diane Dolan Hylands Golf Club
|+15
|9
|+7
|80
|43
|123
|T7
|Jocelyn Smith Milby
|+16
|9
|+2
|86
|38
|124
|T7
|Julie Gagnon Whitlock G&CC
|+16
|9
|+7
|81
|43
|124
|9
|Christine Castonguay Whitlock G&CC
|+18
|9
|+9
|81
|45
|126
|10
|Marie-France Morand Ste-Flore
|+19
|9
|+3
|88
|39
|127
|11
|Carole Letendre Algonquin
|+27
|9
|+9
|90
|45
|135
Men’s Leaderboard
|1
|François Bissonnette BlainvillierGC
|E
|9
|+3
|69
|39
|108
|T2
|Michel Gariépy Boisés de Joly 2020 Golf
|+1
|9
|+2
|71
|38
|109
|T2
|Michel Deschênes Public Player
|+1
|9
|+1
|72
|37
|109
|4
|Adélard Collin Faune
|+2
|9
|-2
|76
|34
|110
|5
|Luc Guilbault Cerf GC
|+3
|9
|-1
|76
|35
|111
|T6
|Serge Bastien Faune
|+4
|9
|-2
|78
|34
|112
|T6
|Jean-Guy Garnier Royal Quebec GC
|+4
|9
|-1
|77
|35
|112
|T6
|Chris Henri Royal Montreal GC
|+4
|9
|E
|76
|36
|112
|T9
|Mario Sauvageau Pins
|+5
|9
|E
|77
|36
|113
|T9
|Michel Roy Royal Quebec GC – Royal
|+5
|9
|E
|77
|36
|113
|T9
|Yvan Rheault Grand Vallon
|+5
|9
|+1
|76
|37
|113
|T9
|Michel Labelle Club de Golf Ile de Mont
|+5
|9
|+5
|72
|41
|113
|T9
|Richard Brochu The Royal Ottawa GC
|+5
|9
|+3
|74
|39
|113
|T14
|Raymond Doiron Chandler
|+6
|9
|-2
|80
|34
|114
|T14
|Guy Blouin Royal Quebec GC
|+6
|9
|E
|78
|36
|114
|T14
|Dany Richard Bellechasse GC
|+6
|9
|+1
|77
|37
|114
|T14
|Danny Turbide Royal Quebec GC
|+6
|9
|+3
|75
|39
|114
|T18
|Joel Fitleberg Windmill Heights
|+7
|9
|+3
|76
|39
|115
|T18
|Luc Bergeron LongChamp
|+7
|9
|+5
|74
|41
|115
|T18
|Doug Eccles Royal Montreal GC
|+7
|9
|+5
|74
|41
|115
|T21
|Claude Pelletier Donnacona
|+8
|9
|E
|80
|36
|116
|T21
|René Paquet Ste-Flore
|+8
|9
|+1
|79
|37
|116
|T21
|Claude Gingras Pins
|+8
|9
|+2
|78
|38
|116
|T21
|Marc Leblanc Champetre GC
|+8
|9
|+3
|77
|39
|116
|T21
|Martin Mandeville Vallée du Richelieu
|+8
|9
|+4
|76
|40
|116
|T21
|Shawn Farrell Summerlea G&CC
|+8
|9
|+5
|75
|41
|116
|T27
|Andre Raymond Grand Portneuf
|+9
|9
|+1
|80
|37
|117
|T27
|Daniel Gélinas Kanawaki
|+9
|9
|+3
|78
|39
|117
|T27
|Yves Tremblay Grand-Mère
|+9
|9
|+3
|78
|39
|117
|T27
|André Jetté Pinegrove
|+9
|9
|+6
|75
|42
|117
|T27
|Claude Huneault Val-Morin
|+9
|9
|+7
|74
|43
|117
|T32
|Yvan Généreux Du Moulin
|+10
|9
|+2
|80
|38
|118
|T32
|André Lefrançois Montmorency
|+10
|9
|+2
|80
|38
|118
|T32
|Serge Dagenais Vallée du Richelieu
|+10
|9
|+4
|78
|40
|118
|T32
|Noel Gilbert St-Georges GC
|+10
|9
|+5
|77
|41
|118
|T36
|Ricky Coulombe Gatineau GC
|+11
|9
|E
|83
|36
|119
|T36
|Martin Gervais Ki-8-Eb
|+11
|9
|+5
|78
|41
|119
|T38
|Richard Delisle Belle Vue GC
|+12
|9
|+2
|82
|38
|120
|T38
|Greg Clarke Ottawa Hunt & GC
|+12
|9
|+3
|81
|39
|120
|T38
|Francois Aubin Chicoutimi
|+12
|9
|+5
|79
|41
|120
|T38
|Neilson Dufour Ki-8-Eb
|+12
|9
|+6
|78
|42
|120
|T38
|Denys Paillé Ki-8-Eb
|+12
|9
|+8
|76
|44
|120
|T43
|Gilles Perron Beloeil
|+13
|9
|+2
|83
|38
|121
|T43
|Serge Bergeron Royal Quebec GC
|+13
|9
|+1
|84
|37
|121
|T43
|William Keays Boisés de Joly 2020 Golf
|+13
|9
|+3
|82
|39
|121
|T43
|Jean Crispo Vallée du Richelieu
|+13
|9
|+4
|81
|40
|121
|T43
|Jean-Marc Plante Beloeil
|+13
|9
|+5
|80
|41
|121
|T43
|Stéphane Racine Hautes Plaines
|+13
|9
|+5
|80
|41
|121
|T43
|Sylvain Mercier Versant Golf Center
|+13
|9
|+6
|79
|42
|121
|T43
|Randall Oka Royal Montreal GC
|+13
|9
|+6
|79
|42
|121
|T43
|Jean Dionne Mount Bruno
|+13
|9
|+8
|77
|44
|121
|T52
|Guy Sawyer Boucherville
|+14
|9
|E
|86
|36
|122
|T52
|Jean Laroche Milby
|+14
|9
|+4
|82
|40
|122
|T52
|Pierre Provencher Boisés de Joly 2020 Golf
|+14
|9
|+4
|82
|40
|122
|T52
|Roch Ouellet Meadows G&CC
|+14
|9
|+4
|82
|40
|122
|T52
|Jean-Pierre Meunier Matane
|+14
|9
|+5
|81
|41
|122
|T52
|André Mercier LongChamp
|+14
|9
|+8
|78
|44
|122
|T58
|Serge Amyot Summerlea G&CC
|+15
|9
|+3
|84
|39
|123
|T58
|Daniel Haineault Vallée du Richelieu
|+15
|9
|+4
|83
|40
|123
|T58
|Denis Sauvageau Pins
|+15
|9
|+4
|83
|40
|123
|T58
|Paul Lafreniere Summerlea G&CC
|+15
|9
|+6
|81
|42
|123
|T58
|Gilles Longpré Vieux-Village
|+15
|9
|+7
|80
|43
|123
|T63
|Daniel Bélanger Islesmere GC
|+16
|9
|+3
|85
|39
|124
|T63
|Michel Riverin Pinegrove
|+16
|9
|+6
|82
|42
|124
|T63
|Pierre Geoffrion Kanawaki
|+16
|9
|+6
|82
|42
|124
|T63
|Daniel Martineau Club de Golf Lotbinière
|+16
|9
|+10
|78
|46
|124
|T67
|Alain Tessier Pins
|+17
|9
|+4
|85
|40
|125
|T67
|Jean-Pierre Murdock Montmorency
|+17
|9
|+6
|83
|42
|125
|T67
|Guy Parent Montmorency
|+17
|9
|+5
|84
|41
|125
|T67
|Denis Petitpas Ki-8-Eb
|+17
|9
|+8
|81
|44
|125
|T67
|Robert Nantais Public Golfer-Golf Québec
|+17
|9
|+10
|79
|46
|125
|T72
|Laurier Touchette Pinegrove
|+20
|9
|+3
|89
|39
|128
|T72
|Renauld Nicolas Chandler
|+20
|9
|+5
|87
|41
|128
|T72
|Pierre Archambault Kanawaki
|+20
|9
|+6
|86
|42
|128
|75
|Serge Lavergne Ki-8-Eb
|+21
|9
|+7
|86
|43
|129
|T76
|Jamie Hackett Hylands Golf Club
|+22
|9
|+8
|86
|44
|130
|T76
|Richard Côté Champetre GC
|+22
|9
|+11
|83
|47
|130
|T76
|René Chouinard Matane
|+22
|9
|+11
|83
|47
|130
|79
|Gérard Auclair LongChamp
|+25
|9
|+9
|88
|45
|133
|80
|Denis Raymond Public Player
|+31
|9
|+10
|93
|46
|139
|81
|Michel Gagné Faune
|+33
|9
|+8
|97
|44
|141
|82
|Ghislain Blanchard Valcourt
|+37
|9
|+11
|98
|47
|145