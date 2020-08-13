De Luis & Bissonnette Win Quebec Senior Championships

(Golf Québec)– The Women’s and Men’s Provincial Senior Championship was presented this week in collaboration with Turkish Airlines and belairdirect at the Grand Portneuf Golf Club. For the first time in the history of these two events, the men and women divisions competed at the same time on the same course.

At the conclusion of the first day, François Bissonnette (Blainvillier) had taken the lead in the men’s division with a first round score of 69 (-3), only two strokes ahead of his closest rival, Michel Gariépy (Boisés de Joly).

Meanwhile, Teri De Luis (Brockville) was leading the women’s competition with 76 (+4), also two strokes ahead of Marie-Thérèse Torti (Vallée du Richelieu), a former three-time winner (2013, 2017, 2018).

The competition intensified as participants had to measure up against tough opponents, but also battle the overwhelming humidity as part of the heat wave that had settled in the Pont-Rouge area. A thunderstorm and heavy rains required play to be suspended twice and reduced the competition into a 27-hole event.

Teri De Luis was crowned in the women’s division with a score of 76-37—113 (+5), followed by Marie-Thérèse Torti with 78-37—115 (+7) and Pam Fraser (Hylands) in third place with 80-40—120 (+12).

On the men’s side, François Bissonnette is the new senior provincial champion with a score of 69-39—108 (E). He is followed by Michel Gariépy (71-38—109, +1) in second place, tied with public golfer Michel Deschênes (72-37—109, +1).

