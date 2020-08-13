fbpx
De Luis & Bissonnette Win Quebec Senior Championships

August 13, 2020 Scott MacLeod Tee Shots 0

François Bissonnette and Teri De Luis, 2020 senior champions (Photo: Golf Quebec)

(Golf Québec)– The Women’s and Men’s Provincial Senior Championship was presented this week in collaboration with Turkish Airlines and belairdirect at the Grand Portneuf Golf Club. For the first time in the history of these two events, the men and women divisions competed at the same time on the same course.

At the conclusion of the first day, François Bissonnette (Blainvillier) had taken the lead in the men’s division with a first round score of 69 (-3), only two strokes ahead of his closest rival, Michel Gariépy (Boisés de Joly).

Meanwhile, Teri De Luis (Brockville) was leading the women’s competition with 76 (+4), also two strokes ahead of Marie-Thérèse Torti (Vallée du Richelieu), a former three-time winner (2013, 2017, 2018).

The competition intensified as participants had to measure up against tough opponents, but also battle the overwhelming humidity as part of the heat wave that had settled in the Pont-Rouge area. A thunderstorm and heavy rains required play to be suspended twice and reduced the competition into a 27-hole event.

Teri De Luis was crowned in the women’s division with a score of 76-37—113 (+5), followed by Marie-Thérèse Torti with 78-37—115 (+7) and Pam Fraser (Hylands) in third place with 80-40—120 (+12).

On the men’s side, François Bissonnette is the new senior provincial champion with a score of 69-39—108 (E). He is followed by Michel Gariépy (71-38—109, +1) in second place, tied with public golfer Michel Deschênes (72-37—109, +1).

Women’s Leaderboard

1Teri De Luis  Brockville CC+59+17637113
2Marie-Thérèse Torti  Vallée du Richelieu+79+17837115
3Pam Fraser  Hylands Golf Club+129+48040120
4Hélène Chartrand  Summerlea G&CC+139+38239121
T5Line Théberge  Laurier Golf Club+159+48340123
T5Diane Dolan  Hylands Golf Club+159+78043123
T7Jocelyn Smith  Milby+169+28638124
T7Julie Gagnon  Whitlock G&CC+169+78143124
9Christine Castonguay  Whitlock G&CC+189+98145126
10Marie-France Morand  Ste-Flore+199+38839127
11Carole Letendre  Algonquin+279+99045135

Men’s Leaderboard

1François Bissonnette  BlainvillierGCE9+36939108
T2Michel Gariépy  Boisés de Joly 2020 Golf+19+27138109
T2Michel Deschênes  Public Player+19+17237109
4Adélard Collin  Faune+29-27634110
5Luc Guilbault  Cerf GC+39-17635111
T6Serge Bastien  Faune+49-27834112
T6Jean-Guy Garnier  Royal Quebec GC+49-17735112
T6Chris Henri  Royal Montreal GC+49E7636112
T9Mario Sauvageau  Pins+59E7736113
T9Michel Roy  Royal Quebec GC – Royal+59E7736113
T9Yvan Rheault  Grand Vallon+59+17637113
T9Michel Labelle  Club de Golf Ile de Mont+59+57241113
T9Richard Brochu  The Royal Ottawa GC+59+37439113
T14Raymond Doiron  Chandler+69-28034114
T14Guy Blouin  Royal Quebec GC+69E7836114
T14Dany Richard  Bellechasse GC+69+17737114
T14Danny Turbide  Royal Quebec GC+69+37539114
T18Joel Fitleberg  Windmill Heights+79+37639115
T18Luc Bergeron  LongChamp+79+57441115
T18Doug Eccles  Royal Montreal GC+79+57441115
T21Claude Pelletier  Donnacona+89E8036116
T21René Paquet  Ste-Flore+89+17937116
T21Claude Gingras  Pins+89+27838116
T21Marc Leblanc  Champetre GC+89+37739116
T21Martin Mandeville  Vallée du Richelieu+89+47640116
T21Shawn Farrell  Summerlea G&CC+89+57541116
T27Andre Raymond  Grand Portneuf+99+18037117
T27Daniel Gélinas  Kanawaki+99+37839117
T27Yves Tremblay  Grand-Mère+99+37839117
T27André Jetté  Pinegrove+99+67542117
T27Claude Huneault  Val-Morin+99+77443117
T32Yvan Généreux  Du Moulin+109+28038118
T32André Lefrançois  Montmorency+109+28038118
T32Serge Dagenais  Vallée du Richelieu+109+47840118
T32Noel Gilbert  St-Georges GC+109+57741118
T36Ricky Coulombe  Gatineau GC+119E8336119
T36Martin Gervais  Ki-8-Eb+119+57841119
T38Richard Delisle  Belle Vue GC+129+28238120
T38Greg Clarke  Ottawa Hunt & GC+129+38139120
T38Francois Aubin  Chicoutimi+129+57941120
T38Neilson Dufour  Ki-8-Eb+129+67842120
T38Denys Paillé  Ki-8-Eb+129+87644120
T43Gilles Perron  Beloeil+139+28338121
T43Serge Bergeron  Royal Quebec GC+139+18437121
T43William Keays  Boisés de Joly 2020 Golf+139+38239121
T43Jean Crispo  Vallée du Richelieu+139+48140121
T43Jean-Marc Plante  Beloeil+139+58041121
T43Stéphane Racine  Hautes Plaines+139+58041121
T43Sylvain Mercier  Versant Golf Center+139+67942121
T43Randall Oka  Royal Montreal GC+139+67942121
T43Jean Dionne  Mount Bruno+139+87744121
T52Guy Sawyer  Boucherville+149E8636122
T52Jean Laroche  Milby+149+48240122
T52Pierre Provencher  Boisés de Joly 2020 Golf+149+48240122
T52Roch Ouellet  Meadows G&CC+149+48240122
T52Jean-Pierre Meunier  Matane+149+58141122
T52André Mercier  LongChamp+149+87844122
T58Serge Amyot  Summerlea G&CC+159+38439123
T58Daniel Haineault  Vallée du Richelieu+159+48340123
T58Denis Sauvageau  Pins+159+48340123
T58Paul Lafreniere  Summerlea G&CC+159+68142123
T58Gilles Longpré  Vieux-Village+159+78043123
T63Daniel Bélanger  Islesmere GC+169+38539124
T63Michel Riverin  Pinegrove+169+68242124
T63Pierre Geoffrion  Kanawaki+169+68242124
T63Daniel Martineau  Club de Golf Lotbinière+169+107846124
T67Alain Tessier  Pins+179+48540125
T67Jean-Pierre Murdock  Montmorency+179+68342125
T67Guy Parent  Montmorency+179+58441125
T67Denis Petitpas  Ki-8-Eb+179+88144125
T67Robert Nantais  Public Golfer-Golf Québec+179+107946125
T72Laurier Touchette  Pinegrove+209+38939128
T72Renauld Nicolas  Chandler+209+58741128
T72Pierre Archambault  Kanawaki+209+68642128
75Serge Lavergne  Ki-8-Eb+219+78643129
T76Jamie Hackett  Hylands Golf Club+229+88644130
T76Richard Côté  Champetre GC+229+118347130
T76René Chouinard  Matane+229+118347130
79Gérard Auclair  LongChamp+259+98845133
80Denis Raymond  Public Player+319+109346139
81Michel Gagné  Faune+339+89744141
82Ghislain Blanchard  Valcourt+379+119847145

