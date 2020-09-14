Pembroke Golf Club Team Wins 91st Playing of Gordon Cup

The Mississippi Golf Club in Appleton, Ontario held up well today through a downpour which soaked most of the players in the 2020 Gordon Cup. In fact, the course conditioning was praised by most of the players in the competition.

The Pembroke Golf Club team entered the 2nd day of competition with a 14-stroke lead over Sand Point and expanded that margin to a 47-stroke win. Pembroke took the Gordon Cup home for the 2nd year in a row and the 29th time in the history of the competition, dating back to 1930.

The final standings and stroke count for the two-day Gordon Cup competition was Pembroke, Sand Point (1913), Renfrew (1919), Mississippi (1924) and Deep River (2004).

For the record, Renfrew has won the Gordon Cup 35 times, Pembroke (29), Sand Point (19), Mississippi (6) and Deep River (2).

Members of the winning Gordon Cup team from Pembroke were Geoff Cloutier, Chris Duffy, Matt Farrell, Brandon Gagne, Phil Hermitte, Andrew Mohns, Luke Mohns, Sean O’Malley, Justin Power, Mike Richard, Jason Robertson, Mark Swansburg, Scott Tripp and Mike Warren.

Flagstick caught up to Pembroke Team Captain Mike Warren and asked him about the Gordon Cup win.

“Mississippi put on a great event”, said Mr. Warren. He continued, “This is a different year with Covid, but the course was outstanding and the Gordon Cup, now in its 91st year, just keeps rolling along. It was a great weekend and thanks so much to the Mississippi Golf Club for hosting this year. We have a lot of good golfers at Pembroke and the younger guys are coming up and are trying to push us older guys out but that leads to good competition and a stronger team. We all want to be part of the Gordon Cup tradition and we’re looking forward to hosting the Gordon Cup in 2022 while we are celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Pembroke Golf Club.”

Next year, the 2021 Gordon Cup competition will be hosted by the Deep River Golf Club in Deep River, Ontario.