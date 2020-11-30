Product Watch: Golfer’s Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Look

Just a few of the items you will find in the 2020 Golfer’s Holiday Gift Guide (link to full issue below):

FootJoy Performance Cap

With the iconic FJ logo on the back and a stylized shoe profile on the front, subtle tagging makes this cap understated yet shows your love for one of the oldest brands in golf. Made of woven fabric, it is lightweight, and comfortable even in the hottest conditions, and pairs well with all measures of clothing. Has an adjustable strap for a precise fit.

www.footjoy.ca

Funko Pop! Golf Arnold Palmer

Stoke the memory of the KING, Arnold Palmer, with this fun vinyl figure that is decked out in signature styling for the 62-time PGA TOUR winner. Approximately 3-3/4” tall and comes in a window display box. Great for an office desk or as a memento in a “golf” room.

www.funko.com

PING Vault Door Ornament

An ornament that can hang with the best of more traditional holiday decorations, the PING black and gold vault door (the vault is a storage facility for golf PING putters commemorating tour wins) will stand out among the snowflakes and gingerbread houses on the boughs of your holiday tree. 4.5”H x 2.75”W x ½”D.

www.ca.ping.com

For more Gift Ideas see the entire Golfer’s Holiday Gift Guide from Bauder Enterprises at this link.

