Zhao & Marontate Take Top Honours at Ontario Bantam Championships

Cambridge, ON – With clouds looming over Cambridge Golf Club on Tuesday (Sept. 1), many players were worried that the final round of the Ontario Bantam (U15) Boys’ and Girls’ Championship would be rained on. In a turn of events, the sun came out and the heat turned up, much like the moves made on the leaderboard.

In celebration of Women’s Golf Day, the Ontario Bantam (U15) Girls’ dominated the course, as the females lead with the lowest scores of the championship. Holding onto her impressive lead to take home the 2020 Ontario Bantam (U15) Girls’ Championship title, Kelly Zhao (Station Creek GC – North) finished the day with an even par (140) on the championship. Earning the silver was Vanessa Borovilos (Weston G&CC) with a solid finish of one-under par (143), while the bronze went to Wendy Li (Cedar Brae GC) who battled her way up the leaderboard during the final round (146).

Reflecting on the championship win, Zhao said, “I feel great, I mean this is a once in a lifetime opportunity! In comparison to yesterday, today’s round was steady with a few ups and downs. The last hole was more challenging today, as my putt pulled a 360 out of the cup for a tough bogey”.

Heading home with her gold, Zhao is looking forward to off-season training and the 2021 championship season.

Making massive moves on the course today, Cale Marontate (Kingsville G&CC) takes the title for the 2020 Ontario Bantam (U15) Boys’ Championship. In an impressive turn of events, Marontate jumped twelve positions to give him the win with an overall three-over par (147). Taking the silver in a tie, Matthew Javier (Scarborough G&CC) and Jager Pain (Public Player) finished the championship with a plus-four (148).

Teeing off with the 1:00 p.m. group, Marontate said, “the putter was working today, I was hitting more greens and fairways, and putting myself in a good position to make some birdies. Being in the fifth last group helped, as I wasn’t nervous at all on the last stretch, thinking I wasn’t in it”.

As all golfers know too well, being in your head on the course can be a challenge, whereas Marontate “was stress free on the back nine and shot a 33”. Marontate is looking forward to playing some fun golf this fall and hopefully getting in a few rounds with his buddies.

In recognition of the Ontario Peewee (U13) Boys’ Championship, Jager Pain (Public Player) takes home the gold, while Eric Zhao (Bayview G&CC) and Lucas Chi (Station Creek GC) finished in a tie for silver (150).

For the Ontario Peewee (U13) Girls’ Championship, Michelle Xing (National Pines GC) was awarded the gold (149), with silver going to Shauna Liu (Station Creek GC – North) (154), and bronze to Celina Yeo (West Haven G&CC) (158).

Golf Ontario would like to thank the players, staff, and volunteers for their support of the Ontario Bantam (U15) Boys’ and Girls’ Championship. To Cambridge Golf Club, Head Professional Carla Munch-Miranda and Superintendent Blaine Miller, and all their hard-working staff, thank you for being gracious hosts on such a well-conditioned course. A big thank you to the volunteers, as you are extremely valuable and we appreciate the time you take out of your week to assist. Lastly, a huge thank you to our sponsors and partners, Adidas, Taylor Made, Modern Golf, Dormie Workshop, Durham Artificial Grass, Humber College, Barcelo Bavaro Grand Resort, Baka Mobile, and Play Golf Myrtle Beach. We are grateful for your continued support.

