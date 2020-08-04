Four Quebec Provincial Champions Crowned at Lachute

Wet weather marred the proceedings but ultimately Golf Quebec was able to crown four provincial champions on Monday at Lachute Golf Club.

The four competitions were the Women’s and Girls’ (Junior & Juvenile) Championship and the Men’s Provincial Amateur Championship.

Action got underway Saturday, August 1 but heavy rains suspended all activity at Lachute (Courses 1 and 2) mid-way through Sunday. Partial scores for that day were eventually wiped from the record, with the second and final round taking place on Monday, making both into 36-hole events.

Taking top honours were (Men’s Am) Malik Dao (Summerlea), (Women’s Am) Noémie Paré (Victoriaville), (Junior Girls’) Emily Romancew (Elm Ridge) and (Juvenile Girls’) Anne-Léa Lavoie (Royal Québec).

All the titles were highly contested with Malik Dao using a 67 (-5) to propel him to victory.

“I started the day strongly and that helped me set the pace for the rest of my round. I prepared for most of the day yesterday (Sunday) and I knew I was in a good position to win the tournament. I knew what to expect and I’m very happy to have won the title,” said the member of the Team Canada Junior Squad.

Malik Dao (Photo: Golf Quebec)

With a total of 137 (-7) Dao prevailed by two shots over Ryan Sevigny of Eagle Creek while another Ottawa-area golfer, Jared Coyle of Carleton Golf & Yacht club, was part of three-way share for third. Also part of that trio were Hugo Denis (Le Mirage) and Vincent Mucci (Versant).

Also finishing in the top 10 from the Ottawa Valley Golf Association was Brandon White (T6) from Camelot. Keenan McPhail from Greensmere had a bogie-free 5-under round going Monday until the last hole, where an unfortunate bogie due to a lost ball dropped him just one shot out of the top 10.

In the Women’s side of the event, where three titles were up for grabs, it was the very talented Noémie Paré who won her first Amateur Provincial crown with a two round total of 146.

Noémie Paré (Photo: Golf Quebec)

“It was a very fierce competition! I’ve been wanting to win the Amateur Championship for several years now, so I’m very happy. I think that I handled the speed of the greens well and it turned to my advantage at the very end,” she explained.

The score was just enough for Paré to get past Élizabeth Labbé (Lorette) Emily Romancew, and Lory Paradis (Le Mirage), who all finished at 147.

Paradis and Romancew, both Juniors, then played off over extra holes for their age title. It took three of them for Romancew to grasp the championship.

“I finished my round with a birdie, so that was a good start to my sudden-death playoff. Lory and I were pretty nervous, but we kept a good attitude. I’m really happy to end my junior career like that!” said Romancew, also the the winner of last week’s Junior Match Play Championship.

Emily Romancew (Photo: Golf Quebec)

In the Juvenile Girls’ division, the competition was less eventful, with Anne-Léa Lavoie romping to a six-shot win over Lydia St-Pierre (Royal Québec).

Anne-Léa Lavoie (Photo: Golf Quebec)

Ottawa Valley golfers also made their mark in the Women’s side of the draw. OVGA Representative Jim Davidson shared some notes:

“On the Women’s side, Haley Yerxa from the Ottawa Hunt & GC was sitting at the top of the leaderboard after the first round with a solid 2-under 70 that was tied for the low round of the tournament. Haley finished the tournament in 7th place at +5 total, just in front of Florence Leduc from Rivermead and Dylann Armstrong from Carleton who tied for 8th place. All three were former OVGA Junior team members! In the Juvenile girls competition, current OVGA Junior Development Team members Ashley Lafontaine (Royal Ottawa), Antonia Ho (Kanata) and Lauren Gervais (Kanata) all had excellent tournaments, finishing 7th, 8th and T11 respectively.”

