Camelot Set To Host 2020 Alexander of Tunis Championship

The tournament had to be delayed from its traditional July date due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the 2020 Alexander of Tunis Championship will play out on Monday, August 31 at the Camelot Golf & Country Club in the east end of Ottawa.

The Alexander of Tunis dates back to 1950 and up until 2014 when Rideau View and Camelot joined the rotation, it was held on a rotational basis at the Royal Ottawa, Ottawa Hunt and Rivermead Golf Clubs.

This Golf Quebec major is operated by the Ottawa Valley Golf Association.

Through the years, The Tunis has been won 29 times by Ottawa area golfers.

Those winners are RD Pollock (1951), HR Greaves (1953), Bob Stimpson (3 – 1961, 1963, 1971), Glen Seely (3 – 1962, 1964, 1968), Pete Zebchuck (1965), Don Cordukes (2 – 1966, 1969), Don Davidson (1967), Joe Galon (1972), Mike Brown (3 – 1981, 1982, 1989), Bill Holzman (2 – 1983, 1986), Tom Larocque (1993), Brad Fritsch (1999), Lee Curry (3 – 2001, 2002, 2003), Chris McCuaig (2 – 2006, 2007), Marc-Etienne Bussieres (2008), Robert Mackay (2017) and Julien Sale (2018/2019).

Sale is not returning to play this year, so a new winner will be crowned.

In 2019, Sale swept to his second win with rounds of 66 and 67 at Rideau View Golf Club. His 133 (-11) total was a record and gave him a four-shot margin over second place finisher, Ryan Sevigny of Eagle Creek.

Camelot is in prime shape to host the Championship and several club members are seeking the title. No golfer playing out of the club has ever done so, although their Teaching Professional, Lee Curry, did so as an amateur playing out of Rideau View, in 2001-2003.

Camelot members among the 120-player field include Thomas Westfall, Scotty Ray, Josh Desclouds, Mathis Rollin, Zachary Car, Nicholas Workun, Brandon White, and Thomas Cox.

First round tee time and scoring are available at this link.

–

w/ notes from Joe McLean