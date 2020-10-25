2020 U.S. Women’s Open To Be Conducted Without Spectators

The United States Golf Association has confirmed that the 75th U.S. Women’s Open Championship will be conducted without spectators on-site. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Championship was delayed until December 10-13, when it will be played at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas

“Following extensive consultation with health officials, we have decided that hosting the U.S. Women’s Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of Championships. “While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to welcome fans and their unmatched energy at Champions Golf Club, we know this is the right decision for the community and players.”

Due to the late timing of even, in the late Fall versus the summer, both courses at Champions Golf Club will be used to accommodate all the players in the limited daylight hours.

“We are thankful to Champions Golf Club for its continued flexibility and dedication to making the 75th U.S. Women’s Open possible,” said Bodenhamer. “Jack and Robin Burke and the rest of the club have been true partners as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

Fans will be able to catch plenty of the action from home thanks to extensive coverage on various platforms.

“While 2020 has brought unique challenges to conducting the U.S. Women’s Open, we have used it as an opportunity to innovate and find new, exciting ways to bring the championship to life for fans around the world,” said Craig Annis, chief brand officer of the USGA. “Through our partnership with NBCUniversal and our digital platforms, fans will have unparalleled access to the championship and players across all their devices.”

Fans will be able to experience the championship by watching on NBC/Golf Channel, following along on uswomensopen.com, downloading the U.S. Women’s Open app, following @uswomensopen on social media and downloading the USGA streaming app for connected devices.

