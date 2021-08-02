Spring Lakes Welcomes Ontario Senior Women’s Championship

(Golf Ontario) Uxbridge, ON – First conducted in 1962, the Ontario Senior Women’s Championship will host its 59th championship at Canada’s only private 54-hole golf course. Hosted by the beautiful Spring Lakes Golf Club (North Course), this year’s championship will welcome the province’s best Senior Women golfers from August 3rd to 5th.

The North Course at the private club located in Whitchurch-Stouffville, “is a great parkland-style course, as are all three golf courses here,” explained Head Professional and PGA of Ontario member, Shayne Dysart. “We are the largest private club in the country and the beauty of this property is phenomenal. It certainly has the ability to present itself in a manner making it difficult to score. You’ll have to hit some very precise shots into the greens in order to give yourself a chance to score low.” When discussing the conditions of the course, Dysart commented that, “the course is in great shape right now. The greens are nice and smooth as we aerated them a couple of weeks ago, and they’ve been top-dress rolled so they’ll be in wonderful shape and rolling very true.”

This championship will see several returning Ontario Champions competing for another shot at the provincial title. Terrill Samuel (Weston G&CC), the 2021 Ontario Senior Women’s Champion, will be in attendance, along with five-time champion Mary Ann Hayward (St. Thomas G&CC) and three-time champion Judith Kyrinis (Thornhill G&CC).

Awards for the 2021 Ontario Senior Women’s Championship will be presented through both a Championship flight and an “A” flight. The Championship flight will see awards for the Overall Champion, as well as a champion aged 60 years and older. In the “A” flight, there will be both a gross and net champion, as well as a champion aged 70 and older. Due to a field size of 43 competitors, a cut will not be taking place following the second round.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, round one of the Ontario Senior Women’s Championship will tee off at 7:30 a.m.. For qualifying, tee assignments, tee times, and leaderboard information check out the Golf Ontario Golf Genius webpage here.