Dates, Venues Set for 2021 Kingston Men’s City Golf Championship

Just a quick news item from the Limestone City where Convener for the Kingston Men’s City Golf Championship, Jim Laidley, has revealed to Flagstick.com where and when their 2021 tournament will take place.

“Following last year’s successful tournament hosted by Camden Braes, Rivendell and Cataraqui, this year’s Championship will be held at 3 other local courses. Some new to the Championship, some familiar,” stated Laidley in an email.

For 2021 the Colonnade Golf & Country Club will host the qualifier for the 65th version of the event on August 28.

That will be followed the next day, August 29th, with the first round of match play at the Smuggler’s Glen Golf Course.

The event will then take a break over the Labour day weekend and resume for Championship play on September 11/12 at the Garrison Golf & Curling Club.

In 2020 the title was won by Cataraqui member Jamaal Moussaoui. The 23rd year-old prevailed by a score of 4&2 over Ashton McCulloch. It was his third time winning the championship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



