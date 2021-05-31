2021 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Will Start Play Near Montreal

The first official word from the Mackenzie Tour regarding an event on their 2021 schedule has arrived.

The circuit has hinted that extended news beyond the fact there will be a Canadian schedule this year would be arriving soon, and here it is.

Le Blainvillier Golf Club, located just north of Montreal, will be the site of the 2021 Mackenzie Investments Open, the first event on the tour’s calendar for the season. The $100,000 purse tournament will be played on July 26 to August 1 and feature a field of 144 players.

While there are still many protocols to be followed due Covid-19 related regulations, the tournament organizers say they are confident the event will be able to proceed.

“We’re thrilled to begin the 2021 Mackenzie Tour season with the Mackenzie Investments Open at Le Blainviller Golf Club,” says Barry McInerney, President & CEO of Mackenzie Investments. “As the title sponsor, Mackenzie is proud to support Canada-based golfers as they safely pursue excellence during this world-class event. We’re also excited to have the opportunity to give back to the community through the tournament’s extensive charitable fundraising efforts.”

“It is an honour for Golf Québec to be associated with Le Blainvillier and the Mackenzie Tour. Most of all, we are very proud to offer the province’s best players the opportunity to compete against a high-calibre contingent of top golfers,” said Éric Couture, Competition Director of Golf Québec. “We are confident that our host club will provide an exceptional challenge to all competitors,” he added. More details regarding the 2021 Mackenzie Tour season will be announced by the PGA TOUR in the coming weeks.

The news is good for Le Blainvillier, who was scheduled to host the tournament in 2020 before the entire circuit’s schedule for the season was wiped out. The private club will welcome the pros to their Heritage course and is no stranger to hosting top tournaments. On top of many provincial level pro and amateur championships , they also welcomed the Canadian Men’s Amateur in 2009.

“Our team has worked closely with Golf Québec and the City of Blainville to secure the event, and we are confident that we can deliver an excellent first-class golf experience in a safe and responsible manner. We were supposed to host the event in 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic forced the Mackenzie Tour to revise its plans. This year we are ready to deliver a great event,” said Gary Lagden, General Manager of the club.

Expect more details of the full 2021 Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada schedule to be released shortly.

