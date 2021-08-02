Xander Schauffele Wins Olympic Men’s Golf

Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan – Xander Schauffele claimed the gold medal in men’s individual stroke play in golf competition Sunday afternoon at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

A bogey on the par-5 14th hole temporarily created a tie for the lead with Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini, who had carded a record final round of 61. Schauffele made birdie on the 17th hole to regain the lead.

His tee shot on 18 found the right rough, and Schauffele punched out and left himself needing to get up-and-down for par to seal the victory. He hit a clutch third shot to four feet and drained the putt to become the first individual American men’s golfer to win Olympic gold since Charles Sand at the Olympic Games Paris 1900.

He finished with a score of 266, 18 under par for the tournament.

“Man, it feels good,” Schauffele said. “It really is a special deal, standing on the podium with these two boys, with our flags being raised, the ceremony, I think people talk about why the Olympics are such a special thing to them and we’re fortunate enough to be a part of a ceremony and I think we can all see why people say that. So I think we’re all very happy to be here right now.”

Sabbatini took the silver medal with a 17 under 267. CT Pan of Chinese Taipei won the bronze medal after a four-hole playoff to break a seven-way tie for third at 15 under par.

Canada’s Corey Conners finished in 13th place alone at 13-under par while Mackenzie Hughes dropped 33 places in the final round due to a 75 to finish 50th.

Full leaderboard is available at https://www.igfgolf.org/olympic-mens-leaderboard.