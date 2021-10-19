McGrath & Drewery Wrap Up 2021 Golf Ontario Season with Men’s Better-Ball Victory

(Golf Ontario) Toronto, ON – The Ontario Men’s Better-Ball Championship returned to Oakdale Golf and Country Club to conclude Golf Ontario’s 2021 season in fine fashion. The 62nd running of the event was composed of 58 teams looking to emerge victorious.

At the end of a frigid but beautiful 18 holes, it was Jonn Drewery (Westmount G&CC) and Derek McGrath (Galt CC) carding an amazing nine-under (63) on the strength of 9 birdies and 1 eagle to pace the field and secure the championship. The tournament proved to be competitive, with only a four shot difference separating the first place duo, and a three-way tie for third place.

Drewery, coming off a recent second place finish at the Men’s Mid-Am Championship, was very complimentary of his playing partner and long-time friend McGrath. “He’s the chipper and putter so I just follow him,” joked Drewery. McGrath remarked, “We have a good time playing together, which makes a big difference. We’re good buddies from back in our hometown and we’ve been grinding this out with each other for a while.” Drewery added that on the drive up they agreed to just win it, commenting, “We’ve both been playing well lately, let’s make it our year.”

Following closely was Traynor Turkiewicz and Daniel DiFrancesco, both of Brantford Golf & Country Club. The duo shot seven-under (65), only two strokes behind Drewery and McGrath.

In a three-way tie for third at five-under (67) were Scott Nelson and Andrew Ross of Beverly Golf & Country Club, Mike Dinner and Mike Ward of Glencairn Golf Club and Brantford Golf & Country Club respectively, and Jamaal Moussaoui and Ben Doornekamp of Cataraqui Golf & Country Club.

16 other duos were also under-par, showcasing an extremely talented field and proving what a competitive tournament this always is.

Golf Ontario would like to thank the players, starters, referees, scorers, and volunteers for their support of the 2021 Ontario Men’s Better-Ball Championship, and the entire 2021 championship season as well. Thank you especially to Oakdale Golf and Country Club and your staff, volunteers, and members for being fantastic hosts and your continued support of this event.

Lastly, a massive thank you to our sponsors and partners; Adidas, TaylorMade, Golf Talk Canada, Play Golf Myrtle Beach, Humber College, HUB International, BioSteel, Golf Genius, Modern Golf, Dormie, Durham Artificial Grass, Foresight Sports Canada, Baka, Nikon, Solo Golf, and Sport Travel. We are grateful for your continued support.

