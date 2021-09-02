Shauna Liu and Andy Dai Crowned the 2021 Ontario PeeWee (U13) Champions at Sawmill GC

(Golf Ontario) Fenwick, ON – The final round of the Ontario Peewee (U13) Championship was a hot one, as the young competitors lit up the course to shoot low and attempted to break free from the tight leaderboard. Emerging as the 7th annual Ontario Peewee Champions following stellar two rounds of golf, is Shauna Liu (Station Creek GC) and Andy Dai (Station Creek GC).

Holding off the pack with rounds of 69 and 67, Liu maintains the lead to claim the Peewee (U13) Girls’ title. Liu’s two-stroke lead in the final round gave her a championship total of six-under (136), following ten birdies over the two days of competition. Taking home silver medals in a tie for second at four-under is Alexis Card (Galt Country Club) and Celina Yeo (Public Player). The 2021 Drive, Chip and Putt Champion, Alexis Card, shot a whopping seven birdies in today’s round to give her the low round of the championship at 65. Yeo also had an excellent round, firing her lowest round of 67.

Following a silver medalist finish in 2020, Liu said it “feels really good” to win the 2021 title. “On the first day, I made a lot of long putts. Today my second shot was sticking, so that helped a lot.” Typically playing longer courses, Liu explained that she “made a lot of 30-to-40-yard chips. This year I’ve been practicing a lot of 90/100 yards instead, so I really hard to work on my shorter chips this past week.” Liu would like to thank her coach and parents for their support.

Over on the Peewee (U13) Boys’ side, Dai held strong to claim the crown with a five-under total. Dai’s two-stroke lead came from rounds of 70 and 67, for a low championship total of 137. Runner-up to claim the silver medal, is Manav Bharani (Brampton GC Ltd.), who shot an excellent 66 to end his championship with three-under. Vasili Gianakas (The National GC of Canada) came out of the four-way tie for third in yesterday’s round, to secure the bronze medallist position with a total of 141 over 36-holes.

Speaking with Dai following the win, he said “I feel very happy and very proud of myself for winning because this is a very big tournament for me. Winning it feels very good.” Throughout the championship, Dai believes that the strongest part of his game was his putting. “I made about 90% of my four-footers and about 70% of my ten-footers. My approach shots were a bit rusty on the first day, but I got it back the second day.” Dai is appreciative of the support from his dad, adding “my dad always helps me improve”. Other shoutouts go to friends and his coach, for his patience to help him make quick fixes to his game.

Golf Ontario would like to thank the players, starters, referees, scorers, and volunteers for their support of the 2021 Ontario Peewee (U13) Championship. To Sawmill Golf Course and your dedicated enthusiastic team – Director of Golf Jeremey Julie, General Manager Carrie Julie, and Course Superintendent Don Blachley – Thank you to your staff, volunteers, and members for being such outstanding hosts and supporting these aspiring young golfers to continue doing what they love.

Lastly, a huge thank you to our sponsors and partners; Adidas, TaylorMade, Golf Talk Canada, Play Golf Myrtle Beach, Humber College, HUB International, BioSteel, Golf Genius, Modern Golf, Dormie, Durham Artificial Grass, Foresight Sports Canada, Baka, Nikon, Solo Golf, and Sport Travel. We are grateful for your continued support.

