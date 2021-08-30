2021 Ottawa Sun Scramble Champions Declared

The finals for all the entire slate of Ottawa Sun Scramble events were conducted over the last week with a multitude of champions declared across a wide variety of divisions. The finals for the last seven divisions played out on Sunday, August 29th.
You complete list of 2021 winners and top finishers with images by Club EG (the event operators) photographers Ed Hodgins and Al Latourneau.
Open
|1
|Brad Kerfoot (PGA)/Joel Michaud
|-12
|T2
|Brennan Smith/Matt Hortin
|-10
|T2
|Ryan Hale/John Crupi
|-10
Kevin Haime Junior Open
|1
|Hudson Turcotte/Ryan Ladouceur
|-12
|2
|Jayden Proulx/Ben Anderson
|-7
|T3
|Cedric Hughes/Colin Leclerc
|-6
|T3
|Sam Empey/Kyle Dagg
|-6
TMSI Senior Open
|1
|Dale Watts/Kevin Byrd
|-15
|2
|Peter Gilder/Steve Martineau
|-14
|3
|Graham Gunn (PGA)/Stan Hogan
|-12
Michelob Ultra Ladies Open
|1
|Brenda Pilon/Lise Jubinville
|-7
|2
|Debbie O’Brien/Kathy Keely
|-2
|3
|Luci Leblanc/Shari Johnson
|E
GolfWorks A
|1
|Calvin Turner/Ryan Turner
|-15
|T2
|Joshua Roesler/Steve Swanson
|-14
|T2
|Derek Martin/Krystian Seguin
|-14
Maxfli Ladies B
|1
|Yinka Aiyede/Nancy Gerritse
|8
|2
|Patsy Pyke/Amanda Maltby
|9
|3
|Mary-Jo Gerritse/Robin Milks
|12
Barley Mow Senior B
|1
|Jim Walker/John McManus
|-8
|2
|Jerry Kreuk/Richard Kreuk
|-6
|3
|Steve Peters/Greg Smyth
|-5
Bud Light Lime Ladies D
|Tracey Vandelinder/Christine Brazeau
|16
|Laurie Duval/Angie White
|17
|Joan Meyer/Shannon Gorman
|21
Bud Light Seltzer D
|Daine McGill/Dave Peebles
|-1
|Cody Burn/Marc Sabourin
|2
|Stacey Shufelt/John Dias
|2
Absolute Comedy C
|1
|David Nelson/Blake Forslund*PO
|-5
|2
|Paul Swinwood/Chris Campbell
|-5
|3
|Joe Whatley/Scott Cowan
|-4
Top Flite Ladies C
|1
|Nicole Bordeleau/Charlene Acres
|8
|2
|Kerri Seabrook/Trudy Mulligan
|14
|T3
|Susan Snelgrove/Kelly Amon
|15
|T3
|Cathy Turner/Theresa Davidson
|15
GolfTEC B
|Kevin Chevrier/Scott Jessiman
|-15
|Martin Herde/Geoff Frigon
|-12
|Jordan McKenna/Eric Glynn
|-9
|Rob Gottschalk/Patrick Finlan
|-9
Kevin Haime Little Junior Open
Boys 13-15
|Isaiah Ibit/Altas Ibit
|-12
|Matthew Ireland/Coleman Sly
|-7
|Jackson Mapleston/Trent Ladouceur
|-7
Girls 13-15
|Rachel Hayes/Elly O’Neill
|22
12 & Under
|12 & Under
|.+/-
|Aidan Reil/Karson Hurlbert
|-13
|Jack Sample/Lukas Zubec
|1
|Stella Orrbine/Madelyn Orrbine
|3