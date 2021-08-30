2021 Ottawa Sun Scramble Champions Declared

The finals for all the entire slate of Ottawa Sun Scramble events were conducted over the last week with a multitude of champions declared across a wide variety of divisions. The finals for the last seven divisions played out on Sunday, August 29th.

You complete list of 2021 winners and top finishers with images by Club EG (the event operators) photographers Ed Hodgins and Al Latourneau.

Open

Joel Michaud/Brad Kerfoot (PGA)

1 Brad Kerfoot (PGA)/Joel Michaud -12 T2 Brennan Smith/Matt Hortin -10 T2 Ryan Hale/John Crupi -10

Kevin Haime Junior Open

Hudson Turcotte/Ryan Ladouceur

1 Hudson Turcotte/Ryan Ladouceur -12 2 Jayden Proulx/Ben Anderson -7 T3 Cedric Hughes/Colin Leclerc -6 T3 Sam Empey/Kyle Dagg -6

TMSI Senior Open

Dale Watts/Kevin Byrd

1 Dale Watts/Kevin Byrd -15 2 Peter Gilder/Steve Martineau -14 3 Graham Gunn (PGA)/Stan Hogan -12

Michelob Ultra Ladies Open

Lise Jubinville/Brenda Pilon

1 Brenda Pilon/Lise Jubinville -7 2 Debbie O’Brien/Kathy Keely -2 3 Luci Leblanc/Shari Johnson E

GolfWorks A

Calvin Turner/Ryan Turner

1 Calvin Turner/Ryan Turner -15 T2 Joshua Roesler/Steve Swanson -14 T2 Derek Martin/Krystian Seguin -14

Maxfli Ladies B

Yinka Aiyede/Nancy Gerritse

1 Yinka Aiyede/Nancy Gerritse 8 2 Patsy Pyke/Amanda Maltby 9 3 Mary-Jo Gerritse/Robin Milks 12

Barley Mow Senior B

Jim Walker/John McManus

1 Jim Walker/John McManus -8 2 Jerry Kreuk/Richard Kreuk -6 3 Steve Peters/Greg Smyth -5

Bud Light Lime Ladies D

Tracey Vandelinder/Christine Brazeau

Tracey Vandelinder/Christine Brazeau 16 Laurie Duval/Angie White 17 Joan Meyer/Shannon Gorman 21

Bud Light Seltzer D

Daine McGill/Dave Peebles

Daine McGill/Dave Peebles -1 Cody Burn/Marc Sabourin 2 Stacey Shufelt/John Dias 2

Absolute Comedy C

David Nelson/Blake Forslund

1 David Nelson/Blake Forslund*PO -5 2 Paul Swinwood/Chris Campbell -5 3 Joe Whatley/Scott Cowan -4

Top Flite Ladies C

Nicole Bordeleau/Charlene Acres

1 Nicole Bordeleau/Charlene Acres 8 2 Kerri Seabrook/Trudy Mulligan 14 T3 Susan Snelgrove/Kelly Amon 15 T3 Cathy Turner/Theresa Davidson 15

GolfTEC B

Kevin Chevrier/Scott Jessiman

Kevin Chevrier/Scott Jessiman -15 Martin Herde/Geoff Frigon -12 Jordan McKenna/Eric Glynn -9 Rob Gottschalk/Patrick Finlan -9

Kevin Haime Little Junior Open

Boys 13-15

Isaiah Ibit/Altas Ibit

Isaiah Ibit/Altas Ibit -12 Matthew Ireland/Coleman Sly -7 Jackson Mapleston/Trent Ladouceur -7

Girls 13-15

Rachel Hayes/Elly O’Neill

Rachel Hayes/Elly O’Neill 22

12 & Under

Aidan Reil/Karson Hurlbert

12 & Under .+/- Aidan Reil/Karson Hurlbert -13 Jack Sample/Lukas Zubec 1 Stella Orrbine/Madelyn Orrbine 3