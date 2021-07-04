Quick Hits – 2021 OVGA Men’s Intersectionals Scores

A compilation of scoring from the various divisions of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Men’s Intersectionals as the results roll in after the July 4 competition around the valley.
Updates as information received.
Division A (Host Ottawa Hunt)
- Rideau View 41
- Ottawa Hunt 40
- Royal Ottawa 24
- Carleton 15
Division B (Host Rivermead)
- Rivermead 50
- Camelot 32
- Prescott 21
- Pembroke 17
Division C (Host Hylands)
- Hylands 39
- Tecumseh 33
- Greyhawk 31
- Sand Point 17
Division D (Host Hautes Plaines)
- Hautes Plaines 49
- Kanata 29
- Buckingham 24
- Mississippi 18
Division E (Host Algonquin)
- Algonquin 43
- Eagle Creek 36
- Rockland 28
- Perth 13
Division F (Host Smiths Falls)
- Smiths Falls 40
- Renfrew 37
- Stittsville 36
- Madawaska 9
Division G (Host Mountain Creek)
- Brockville CC 47
- Deep River 33
- Kingsway Park 23
- Mountain Creek 17
Division H (Host Pakenham)
- Pakenham 50
- Greensmere 38
- Hammond 31
- Mont Cascades 1
Division I (Host Petawawa)
Division J (Host Canadian)
- Canadian 42
- Upper Canada 28
- Cedar Glen 26
- Glengarry 24
Division K (Host Falcon Ridge)
- Falcon Ridge 27
- Metcalfe 25
- Nation View 8
- Stonebridge 0 (Course closed for season)
Division L (Host The Meadows)
- Casselview
- Whitetail
- Meadows
- Heritage
Division M (Host Pine View)
- Pine View 48
- Manderley on the Green 32
- Lac Ste Marie 26
- Iroquois 14