Quick Hits – 2021 OVGA Men’s Intersectionals Scores

July 4, 2021 Scott MacLeod Ottawa Golf News, Tee Shots

A compilation of scoring from the various divisions of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Men’s Intersectionals as the results roll in after the July 4 competition around the valley.

Updates as information received.

Division A (Host Ottawa Hunt)

  1. Rideau View 41
  2. Ottawa Hunt 40
  3. Royal Ottawa 24
  4. Carleton 15
Team Rideau View (Photo: Joe McLean)

Division B (Host Rivermead)

  1. Rivermead 50
  2. Camelot 32
  3. Prescott 21
  4. Pembroke 17

Division C (Host Hylands)

  1. Hylands 39
  2. Tecumseh 33
  3. Greyhawk 31
  4. Sand Point 17

Division D (Host Hautes Plaines)

  1. Hautes Plaines 49
  2. Kanata 29
  3. Buckingham 24
  4. Mississippi 18

Division E (Host Algonquin)

  1. Algonquin 43
  2. Eagle Creek 36
  3. Rockland 28
  4. Perth 13

Division F (Host Smiths Falls)

  1. Smiths Falls 40
  2. Renfrew 37
  3. Stittsville 36
  4. Madawaska 9
Team Smiths Falls (Photo: Smiths Falls G&CC)

Division G (Host Mountain Creek)

  1. Brockville CC 47
  2. Deep River 33
  3. Kingsway Park 23
  4. Mountain Creek 17

Division H (Host Pakenham)

  1. Pakenham 50
  2. Greensmere 38
  3. Hammond 31
  4. Mont Cascades 1
Team Pakenham (Photo: Bob Henry)

Division I (Host Petawawa)

Division J (Host Canadian)

  1. Canadian 42
  2. Upper Canada 28
  3. Cedar Glen 26
  4. Glengarry 24
Team Canadian (Photo: Canadian Golf & Country Club)

Division K (Host Falcon Ridge)

  1. Falcon Ridge 27
  2. Metcalfe 25
  3. Nation View 8
  4. Stonebridge 0 (Course closed for season)
Team Falcon Ridge. Photo: Ryan Spratt

Division L (Host The Meadows)

  1. Casselview
  2. Whitetail
  3. Meadows
  4. Heritage

Division M (Host Pine View)

  1. Pine View 48
  2. Manderley on the Green 32
  3. Lac Ste Marie 26
  4. Iroquois 14
Team Pine View (Photo: Pine View Golf Course)

Division N (Host Gatineau)

Division O (Host Club EG)

