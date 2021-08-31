GreyHawk Senior Women Win OVGA Intersectionals

After a year off break due to COVID19, the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Senior Women’s Intersectionals were played at thirteen golf clubs throughout the OVGA area today.

In the “A” Division held at Royal Ottawa the host club and Rivermead had each won the Brenda Buck Memorial Senior Women’s Trophy three times. The other two entries representing Hylands and GreyHawk had never won the “A” Division and the trophy.

That statistic can now be amended as the GreyHawk Golf Club Senior Women eked out a win over the Senior Women from Hylands Golf Club by a narrow margin of 3 points. GreyHawk finished with 25 points; Hylands 22; Royal Ottawa 19 and Rivermead 18.

That means GreyHawk will host Hylands and Royal Ottawa in 2022 as well as the team from Rideau View which won the “B” Division on their home course. Rivermead moves down to “B” Division being hosted by the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club in 2022.

Members of the winning GreyHawk Senior Women’s Intersectional Team were Margo Allore, Raylene Baker, Sylvie Charette, Karen Lofstrom, Nicole Lauzon-Bauer, Nancy Shaver, Susan Quinn and Pat Young.

Congratulations to Royal Ottawa’s Kathy Keely, Hylands’ Judy Collins, Rivermead’s Stella Beaudry and Lise Perrier as well as GreyHawk’s Margo Allore for taking the maximum 6-points in their matches.

Congratulations also to the other Division Champions in this 2021 OVGA Senior Women’s Intersectional competition as well as to all of the Women representing their golf clubs in competition.

You can see scoring for all divisions here as the results come in.