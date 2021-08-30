Quick Hits – 2021 OVGA Senior Women’s Intersectionals Scores

A compilation of scoring from the various divisions of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Senior Women’s Intersectionals as the results roll in after the August 30 competition around the valley.

Updates as information received. Please send updates to scotmac@flagstick.com

Division A (Host Royal Ottawa )

Greyhawk 25 Hylands 22 Royal Ottawa 19 Rivermead 18

Division B (Host Rideau View)

Rideau View 27 Ottawa Hunt 26 Smiths Falls 23 Camelot 8

Division C (Host Hautes Plaines )

Division D (Host Greensmere)

Eagle Creek 35 Greensmere 21 Mississippi 18 Carleton 10

Division E (Host Brockville )

Brockville 20 Metcalfe 13 Renfrew 9

Division F (Host Hammond)

Division G (Host Cedarhill )

Cedarhill 30 Mountain Creek 26 Prescott 17 Madawaska 11

Division H (Host eQuinelle )

Division I (Host Kingsway )

Division J (Lac Ste Marie )

Division K (Host Stittsville )

Division L (Host Gatineau)

Division M (Host Pakenham )