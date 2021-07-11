Quick Hits – 2021 OVGA Women’s Intersectionals Scores

A compilation of scoring from the various divisions of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Women’s Intersectionals as the results roll in after the July 11 competition around the valley.

Updates as information received. Please send updates to scotmac@flagstick.com

Division A (Host Camelot)

Ottawa Hunt Club 32 Royal Ottawa 28 Camelot 17 Hylands 7

2021 Team Ottawa Hunt Club – OVGA Women’s Intersectionals A Champions

Division B (Host Rideau View)

Rideau View 34 Rivermead 20 Carleton 17 Hautes Plaines 13

Division C (Host Sand Point)

Division D (Host Smiths Falls)

Smiths Falls 36 Greensmere 24 Buckingham 13 Kanata 11

Team Smiths Falls (Photo: Joanne Flegg)

Division E (Host Metcalfe)

Cornwall 31 Mississippi 31 Metcalfe 14 Rockland 8

Division F (Host Renfrew)

Division G (Host Pembroke)

Division H (Host eQuinelle)

Deep River 16 eQuinelle 14 Pakenham 12

Division I (Host Hammond)

Division J (Host Mountain Creek)

Mountain Creek 22 Canadian 20 Stittsville 0

Team Mountain Creek (Photo courtesy Connie Deschamps)

Division K (Host The Meadows)

Division L (Host Calabogie)

Division M (Host Whitetail)

Whitetail 38 Dragonfly 26 Roanoke 12 Cedar Glen 10

Divisions Listing