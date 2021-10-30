PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Names 2021 Award Winners

The PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone has revealed their winners for the 2021 edition of their annual awards sponsored by the BPG Buying Group. The Zone will be holding a special event for both the 2020 and 2021 recipients in the near future. Details to come.
Bud Malloy Head Club Professional of the Year
Finalists: Danielle Nadon, Marc-Andre Piette, Cameron Gall
Winner: Danielle Nadon, Loch March G&CC
Class “A” Professional of the Year
Finalists: Shawn Banfield, Jason Brum, Marc Rouse
Winner: Shawn Banfield, Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club
Harold Blackman Apprentice Professional of the Year
Finalists: Dominik Boucher, Ryan Condon, Ben Lockhart
Winner: Dominik Boucher, Greyhawk GC
Harry Hereford Teacher of the Year
Finalists: Jake Haime, Derek T. MacDonald, Gregg Foley
Winner: Derek T. MacDonald, The Royal Ottawa GC
Kevin Haime Junior Leader of the Year
Finalists: Dale Trafford, Matt Robinson, Derek T. MacDonald
Winner: Dale Trafford, Canadian Golf & Country Club
Retailer of the Year
Finalists: Paul Carrothers, Danielle Nadon, Marc-Andre Piette
Winner: Danielle Nadon, Loch March G&CC
Executive Professional of the Year
Finalists: Chris Barber, Dany Lacombe
Winner: Chris Barber, The Landings Golf & Teaching Centre
Manufacturers Representative of the Year
Finalists: Gavin Corbeil, Andre Borys, Raegan Wilkie
Winner: Raegen Wilkie, Cobra-PUMA Golf