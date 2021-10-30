PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Names 2021 Award Winners

The PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone has revealed their winners for the 2021 edition of their annual awards sponsored by the BPG Buying Group. The Zone will be holding a special event for both the 2020 and 2021 recipients in the near future. Details to come.

Bud Malloy Head Club Professional of the Year

Finalists: Danielle Nadon, Marc-Andre Piette, Cameron Gall

Winner: Danielle Nadon, Loch March G&CC

Class “A” Professional of the Year

Finalists: Shawn Banfield, Jason Brum, Marc Rouse

Winner: Shawn Banfield, Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club

Harold Blackman Apprentice Professional of the Year

Finalists: Dominik Boucher, Ryan Condon, Ben Lockhart

Winner: Dominik Boucher, Greyhawk GC

Harry Hereford Teacher of the Year

Finalists: Jake Haime, Derek T. MacDonald, Gregg Foley

Winner: Derek T. MacDonald, The Royal Ottawa GC

Kevin Haime Junior Leader of the Year

Finalists: Dale Trafford, Matt Robinson, Derek T. MacDonald

Winner: Dale Trafford, Canadian Golf & Country Club

Retailer of the Year

Finalists: Paul Carrothers, Danielle Nadon, Marc-Andre Piette

Winner: Danielle Nadon, Loch March G&CC

Executive Professional of the Year

Finalists: Chris Barber, Dany Lacombe

Winner: Chris Barber, The Landings Golf & Teaching Centre

Manufacturers Representative of the Year

Finalists: Gavin Corbeil, Andre Borys, Raegan Wilkie

Winner: Raegen Wilkie, Cobra-PUMA Golf