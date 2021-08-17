Loch March Hosts 2021 PGA of Ottawa Pro-Lady Scramble

“It’s always a Great Day at Loch March”, is the Carp, Ontario club’s mantra and it certainly was for the participants in the 2021 PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Pro-Lady competition on the Flagstick.com PGA Ottawa Tour on Monday, August 16th.

The Pro-Lady has Swing Control as their presenting sponsor as well as participating sponsors Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits and Gavin Corbeil with Titleist Canada. Sue Klopp and Josh Mark from Swing Control were on hand to display a wide assortment of their golf attire for women. The inspiration for Swing Control came from a love of golf and fashion. Their skilled designers have spent years turning “active wear” into “anytime” wear.

Twenty PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone golf professionals with teams of three ladies participated in the Pro-Lady. Their full afternoon and evening at Loch March included lunch and cocktails on the patio followed by the generous buffet set in the upper level of the clubhouse.

The Head Professional at Loch March is Danielle Nadon and she, along with her team, ensured that all participants in this year’s Pro-Lady were treated to a great experience from arrival to departure.

The standard close to the hole and long drive prizes for both amateurs and professionals were awarded as well as one low gross team prize to the National Golf Club Owner’s Association team of Greg Chambers, Dawna Chambers, Kerri Seabrook and Morgan McHardy. By the way, the long drive for the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Golf Professionals was won by Dawn Turner from the GreyHawk Golf Club and as Danielle Nadon said – “It was nice to see a lady beat the men again.”

Congratulations to everyone who participated in the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Pro-Lady Event on the Flagstick.com PGA Ottawa Tour at Loch March.