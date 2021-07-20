PGA of Ottawa Zone Assistants, Senior & Women Championships Decided at Mississippi Golf Club

The Mississippi Golf Club in Appleton, Ontario hosted the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour on Monday, July 19th. Three Zone Championships were on the line in Assistants’, Seniors’ and Women’s Divisions.

The quality of play today in each division was excellent matching the course conditions at the Mississippi Golf Club. A slight breeze complemented the already perfect weather on the day.

Grace St-Germain (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Women’s Championship

Grace St-Germain from the Hylands Golf Club and Alison Timlin from the Kevin Haime Golf Centre signed up to play in the PGA of Ottawa Women’s’ Division. Grace, playing in her 5th game of the year came in with a possible record score for women at Mississippi of 5-under-par, 67.

Flagstick sat down with Grace St-Germain and talked to her after her first PGA of Ottawa Tournament and subsequent win.

“It feels really good to win my first Women’s Zone Championship,” said the former Team Canada member. “I don’t know what I was expecting, playing in my first tournament in quite a while, but my game held up for the win. I couldn’t miss with my putter today. I saw my lines and the ball was going into the hole. It was fun playing with Alison today. I’ve known her for a while and it was fun out there.”

Graham Gunn (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Senior Championship

GUNNGOLF’s Graham Gunn tied a record set by Rivermead’s Andre Harvey of ten championship wins when he posted his score of 1-under-par 71, and taking home The Stan Kolar Trophy.

A trio of baby seniors (aged 50-59) tied for second place today with scores of one-over-par, 73. They were Chris Bernard from the PGA of Canada, Jean Pilon from the Champlain Golf Club and Darrell Buchanan from The Meadows Golf & Country Club.

In the teenage (aged 60-69) division, Dave Kalil from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club was the winner with his score of one-over-par, 73.

Barry Laphen from the PGA of Canada and Cedarhill Golf & Country Club posted a score of six-over-par, 78 to win the Super Senior Division.

Flagstick caught up with the now ten-time PGA of Ottawa Senior Champion, Graham Gunn, and asked him about his win.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen today because when I got to the range I was horrible. It was not a good warm-up session at all. I told myself all day to stay patient no matter what happens. Putts weren’t going in and then all of a sudden on the par 5, 7th-hole, I hit it to two inches and tapped it in for an eagle. Again on the back nine, I told myself to stay patient. It was one of those days but I stuck with it and came away with the win. This is one of my favorite golf courses. Billy (Hudson) and his crew do a great job out here.”

Austin James (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Assistant’s Championship

With his fine score from the blue tees of five-under-par, 67, Loyalist Golf & Country Club’s Austin James took home the Kolar Trophy donated by Mississippi Golf Club’s Head Professional Dan Kolar.

Tied for second place with scores of one-under-par, 71, were the PGA of Canada’s Allen McGee and Dave McDonald from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club. Tied for fourth place with scores of one-over-par, 73, were Club EG’s Andy Rajhathy and Brett Claggett Woods from the Canadian Golf & Country Club.

Flagstick caught up with the newly crowned PGA of Ottawa Assistant’s Champion and asked him about his win. This was Austin James’ second Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour win, the first being the 2020 Pro-Pro Championship with Hannah Hellyer.

“It was good today. It was nice to win one on my own,” said James. “The course was great and the guys I played with were awesome. It’s a lot of fun to play in these events. There’s not really a lot of pressure to go out there and play. It’s enjoyable to be out with the guys and have a day off work.”

PGA of Ottawa professionals thanked the Mississippi members for allowing them to play their championships on their course. They also thanked the staff for the course conditions and hospitality.

Next up on the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour is their Pro-Lady Championship at Loch March Golf Club on Monday, August 16th.