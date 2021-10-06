Assistant Pros Triumph at 2021 PING Challenge Cup

“It was a fantastic day and I think everyone is just happy to be back competing,” said PING Canada representative Andre Borys at the conclusion of the 2021 PING Challenge Cup. There was no opposition to his statement for anyone who took part.

The concluding event on the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour was contested on October 5th at the Greyhawk Golf Club in the east end of Ottawa. Two teams of 12 players representing the Head Professionals and the Assistant Professionals faced off over 36 holes of competition in the 11th edition of the tournament. It was returning after a year off due to the pandemic.

Having lost the challenge the last three times it was played, the Assistant Pros team was eager to make a good showing and they responded early.

“It really was the start we needed,” said team captain Scott MacLeod of Flagstick Golf Magazine, the event’s preventing sponsors since its inauguration. “Getting ahead by three points in the morning session (7.5 to 4.5) was really important. When you get to singles in the afternoon you just never know what might happen.’

MacLeod was spot on. While the four-ball and alternate portion was competitive, in the afternoon the singles matches were extra heated in the afternoon with many of them seeing the lead being only a single hole for most of their duration. Both talented sides of players gave it their all and actually split the available 12 points evenly. That left the final tally at 13.5 to 10.5 and produced a victory for the guys in black.

“There was some exceptional play during all the matches. It was exciting until the end,” added MacLeod.

Jeff Bauder, President and Publisher of Flagstick, was pleased with the day, despite the defeat of his veteran squad.

“We could not have asked for better weather and we are all grateful for the support of PING Canada and Andre Borys, the work by PGA of Ottawa Executive Director Carol Ann Baxter to organize things, and to Dany Lacome and his Greyhawk Team for hosting once again. This is an event we all look forward to and we can’t wait to compete again in 2022.”

The Head Professionals now hole a 6-5 overall lead over the history of the PING Challenge Cup.

Representing the Assistant Professionals on the winning team this year were: Andy Rajhathy, Greg Chambers, Pasquale Mongillo, Brett Claggett-Woods, Dave Kalil, Chris Bernard, Matt Petersen, Mathieu Perron, Brad Smith, Shawn Banfield, Allen McGee, Captain (non-playing) Scott MacLeod, and Evan Bett.



PING Challenge Cup 2021 Assistants

Representing the Head Professionals this year were: Captain (non-playing) Jeff Bauder, Denis Girard, Jason Brum, Cameron Gall, Marc-Andre Piette, Chris Barber, Tyler Fitzgerald, Michel Dagenais, Derek MacDonald, Marc Foucault, and Graham Gunn.

PING Challenge Cup 2021 Head Professionals