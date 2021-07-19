Szirmak Earns Second Southern Ontario Open Title

A rain-soaked golf course prevented the third and final round of the 2021 Great Lakes Tour Southern Ontario Open but that played to the benefit of Sebastian Szirmak.

The Toronto, Ontario golfer was the 36-hole leader after round of 64-66 this past Friday and Saturday at Port Dover Golf Club (Port Dover, ON) and that proved to be enough to earn his second title. With the final round cancelled that gave him a one-shot victory over Austin Ryan of Waterloo, Ontario who surged into a contention with a second round of 64.

With the victory Szirmak becomes the first two-time winner of the tournament and claimed $8,000 in earnings. Ryan picked up $4,500. Amateur Cam Kellett of London, Ontario shared third place with veteran playing professional Derek Gillespie of Oshawa, ON.

Final Leaderboard and Earnings