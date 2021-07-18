Full Field in Place for 2021 Western Ontario Amateur

If you want to play in the Western Ontario Amateur you’ll need to get on the waiting list.

The tournament, which has been played in the Windsor, Ontario-area since 1964 and has been won by a wide array top Canadian golfers, has a full slate of 84 golfers for the 2021 edition of the tournament with an alternates agenda already in place.

2020 winner James Hill is slated to return to defend his title.

Round one is scheduled for Roseland Golf & Curling Club on July 31 with played slated to be completed the next day at Beach Grove Golf & Country Club.

To see the full list of 2021 entries visit here.