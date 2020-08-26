2022 CP Women’s Open To Be Played At Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club

Golf Canada and title sponsor Canadian Pacific confirmed today that the 2022 edition of the CP Women’s Open will return to the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club, in Canada’s National Capital.

The LPGA tournament, which has been originally approved by the membership for 2021, was pushed back due to the postponement of the 2020 edition because of restrictions created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will be the 4th time for the highly-regarded course to host the CP Women’s Open.

Sung Hyung Park was the victor at the club in 2017, when the tournament saw record attendance, much of that sparked by the appearance of Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls. Henderson required a birdie on her 36th hole that year to make the cut but rebounded with a course record, 63, on Saturday. She eventually earned a tie for 12th place amid a crowd that had come from near and far to witness her abilities.

Henderson will likely be the face again for the championship, given that she is also an Honorary Member at the course.

Sung Hyung Park won the 2017 CP Women’s Open title in 2017 (Photo: Scott MacLeod)

The club also welcomed the top LPGA players in 2008 and 1994 when Katherine (Hull) Kirk and Martha Nause were the respective champions. The region also hosted the event when it was held at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club in Gatineau in 2000 when Meg Mallon earned the title.

“We are extremely thrilled and enthusiastic for the return of the CP Women’s Open to Ottawa and the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in 2022,” said Laurence Applebaum, Golf Canada’s CEO. “The CP Women’s Open always receives terrific community support, but when we’re in Ottawa that backing is intensified. With our 2017 event in Ottawa for Canada’s 150 celebration and the excitement around Brooke competing so close to home, we set records for attendance, volunteer enrolment and left a meaningful charitable contribution. I’m certain the community will embrace all facets of the event when the stars of the LPGA Tour return to Ottawa.

Gino Picciano, President of the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club Board of Directors recalls how the club and the community embraced the tournament in 2017 and anticipates it doing so once again in 2022.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to host the prestigious CP Women’s Open again in 2022 and welcome the top players in the world, including our own honorary member Brooke Henderson,” said Picciano. “Hosting the world-class event provides us with another opportunity to showcase our club as a challenging test and one of the premiere golf experiences in all of Canada.”

For CP Women’s Open Tournament Director Ryan Paul, a return to the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club is reason for excitement given the event’s past success in the nation’s capital.

“The City of Ottawa and Ottawa Hunt have hosted some of the most memorable and successful CP Women’s Opens in history,” said Paul. “The response from LPGA Tour players as well as golf fans, volunteers and community supporters has always been tremendous and with two years of runway, we have the opportunity make the return of our National Open to Ottawa in 2022 very special.”

A Community Success

The 2017 championship in Ottawa was considered a major success for how it impacted the community. It was presented that year’s Gold Driver Award for Best Charity / Community Engagement among all LPGA Tour events by the LPGA Tournament Owners Association (TOA).

Part of the reasoning for the award was the efforts by event sponsor Canadian Pacific and their community efforts surrounding the tournament at Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club. That included the CP Has Heart campaign that raised some $2 million to support the renovation of the catheterization lab and interventional suite at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

Jim Watson (Mayor of Ottawa), Lorie Kane (CP ambassador and Canadian Golf Hall of Famer), Zander Zatylny (CPWO child ambassador), Keith Creel (CP President and CEO), Kevin Keohane (President and CEO of CHEO Foundation), Alex Munter (President and CEO of CHEO Hospital), Laurence Applebaum (CEO of Golf Canada) gather for the $2 million cheque presentation, one of the largest charitable donations on the LPGA tour. (CNW Group/Canadian Pacific)

Information regarding tickets, volunteer opportunities and corporate hospitality for the 2021 and 2022 CP Women’s Opens will be available online at www.cpwomensopen.com at a later date.