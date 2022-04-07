2022 Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour Schedule Announced

The PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone has announced their tournament schedule for 2022. This year’s Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour Schedule will see events played at a wide range on venues across the full geographic expanse of the Zone.

The TOUR will kick off on May 30 and conclude as it traditionally does, in the Fall with the PING Challenge Cup.

Notable highlights of the agenda include visits to courses like Casselview, Renfrew, and Loyalist that have not hosted the zone for events in the past or for quite some time.

You can hear some comments on the schedule from Executive Director Carol Ann Baxter on this week’s Flagstick Podcast (Episode #2) when it is released.

The complete schedule as recently approved by the Zone’s Board of Directors:

