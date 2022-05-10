2022 Inductees for Ottawa Valley Golf Association Hall of Fame Announced

MAY 9, 2022 (Ottawa, Ontario) – The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) is pleased to announce its second class of inductees into the OVGA Hall of Fame.

The OVGA Hall of Fame was established in 2021 to acknowledge, honour and perpetuate the memory of individuals and organizations that have made a significant and positive contribution to golf in the area served by the Association. Inductees include players, both amateur and professional, as well as builders within the area served by the Association.

“I think our inaugural year of the OVGA Hall of Fame in 2021 was a great success,” said OVGA President Dru Lafave. “It was a wonderful way to celebrate the milestone of our 100th anniversary of organized amateur golf in the Ottawa region. Our class of 2022 recognizes three professional players and two amateur players with outstanding careers, and two individuals in the Builder category who dedicated significant time and effort over many years supporting competitive amateur golf. I have great respect and admiration for golfers who excel in our sport and those who give back to the game. It is a real pleasure and a humbling experience to be co-chair of the OVGA Hall of Fame Committee.”

2022 OVGA Hall of Fame Inductees PLAYER CATEGORY:

Inductee profiles are posted on the OVGA Virtual Hall of Fame at ovga.org

DAVID (Davie) BLACK – Rivermead Golf Club

The first golf professional at the Rivermead Golf Club in Aylmer, Quebec from 1911 – 1919, Davie was the winner of the Canadian Professional Golfers’ Association (CPGA now PGA of Canada) Championship in 1913 and 1919. Mr. Black is a member of the Canadian (1972), BC (2001) and PGA of Canada (2014) Halls of Fame.

LEE CURRY – Riverbend Golf Club, Rideau View Golf Club and Camelot Golf & Country Club

As an amateur golfer playing out of the Rideau View Golf Club in the Manotick area of the City of Ottawa, Lee Curry was successful in OVGA Championships winning the Junior Match (1995), the City & District Junior (1996) and the City & District Match Play in 1998.

In Provincial Championships, Lee won: the Quebec Junior Match Play in 1995, 1996 and 1997; the Quebec Junior in 1996; the Alexander of Tunis in 2001, 2002 and 2003; the Quebec Amateur in 2001; and, the Duke of Kent in 2002 and 2003.

Lee was named the Golf Quebec Player of the Year in 2001 and he was also awarded the Ottawa Sports Award for golfers in 2001 and 2002.

As a professional golfer, Lee’s first win was in 2005 on the Great Lakes Tour. Among his wins outside of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone were two Rideau View Pro-Am’s in 2005 and 2006, the Golf Quebec Spring Open in 2010 and a PGA of Canada – Canada Cup in 2015. In PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone events, Lee has won six Zone Championships, one Assistant’s Championship, one Summer Open and three Match Play

Championships. He has also won the Zone’s Pro-Pro Championship in 2016 with Rivermead’s Bob Flaro and again in 2017 with Camelot’s Bill Keating.

GRAHAM GUNN – Carleton Golf & Yacht Club and GUNNGOLF

Graham was the Club Professional at Carleton Golf & Yacht Club from 1997 through 2006. During his time at Carleton, Graham won the PGA of Canada Head Professional Championship in 2000 and the PGA of Canada Senior Professional Championship in 2006.

Graham was also named the PGA of Canada Professional of the Year in 2001.

In local PGA of Ottawa events, Graham has won six Zone Championships, four Spring Open Championships, two Summer Open Championships, four Match Play Championships, ten Senior Championships, one Senior Match Play Championship, one Pro-Pro Championship along with Scott Mikkelsen, two Senior Pro-Pro Championships along with Dany Lacombe (GreyHawk) and Marc Foucault (Golf Lac Ste-Marie), two Senior Divisions in the Zone Championship and one Fall Open – Senior Division Championship.

Graham has also teamed with his amateur partner Stan Hogan from Golf Lac Ste-Marie to win five Ottawa Sun Scramble Senior Championships.

ANDY NEZAN – Chaudiere and Rivermead Golf Clubs

Andy Nezan was the winner of OVGA Championships playing out of the Chaudiere and Rivermead Golf Clubs. He is: a two-time winner of the City and District (1960 and 1974); a five-time winner of the City & District Match Play (1959, 1964, 1970, 1976 and 1977); a two-time winner of the OVGA Seniors (1983 and 1990); and, along with Glen Seely, won the OVGA 4-Ball three times in 1965, 1966 and 1968.

Provincially, Andy won the Golf Quebec Amateur in 1964 and 1965 and along with his son Greg won the Golf Quebec Father & Son in 1978.

A local award winner, Andy won: the Gil O’Julien Trophy in 1960; the Ottawa Sports Award for golf in 1964 along with the 1964 Ottawa Sports Award for Athlete of the Year; Le Droit Charles D’Aoust French Athlete of the Year in 1965 and 1966; and, in 1986 Andy Nezan was inaugurated into the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame.

BONNIE WOLFF – Hammond, Cedarhill and Carleton Golf Clubs

Locally, Bonnie Wolff played out of the Hammond Golf Club, Cedarhill Golf Club and Carleton Golf & Yacht Club. In OVGA Championships, Bonnie was the City & District Champion seven times (2000, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2016); Senior Champion in 2015; Tournament of Club Champions “A” Champion in 1996, 2003, 2005 and 2006. In OVGA Team Competitions, Bonnie along with Judy Collins from Rideau View won the Women’s Four-Ball in 1998 and along with her Carleton Club-mate Erika Godwin won the Women’s Ryder Cup in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Bonnie Wolff was the winner of the Ottawa Citizen Amateur Championship in 2006 and along with Pam Fraser from the Rivermead Golf Club took home the Ottawa Sun Scramble Championship.

BUILDER CATEGORY:

MARY DRUMMIE – Kanata, Irish Hills and Canadian Golf Clubs

While playing out of the Kanata Golf Club in Kanata, Ontario, Mary was an avid golfer, but her forte was in administration.

She devoted her time to numerous portfolios within the Club (Ladies President in 1976 and Ladies Captain in 1993) as well as the CLGA – Ottawa Division of Golf Quebec (District Vice-President, 1982-1983 and District President, 1984-1985). She became the Quebec Vice-President in 1988-1989, Quebec President in 1990-1991 and then in 1994-1995 became the Vice-President of the National Office of the Canadian Ladies’ Golf Association.

Mary became the President of the CLGA in 1996-1997.

JOHN HOLZMAN – Rideau View Golf Club

Looking at John’s profile in the July, 2010 issue of Flagstick Golf Magazine, a couple of lines stand out and actually define John Holzman:

As a Rideau View Country Club Member John says at best he was a 5 or 6 handicap but when it came to administrating a game he loved he was far better than scratch. “I enjoyed the administration part of the game,” he told us. “I met the greatest people. Not only the players but the people on the committees and working in the associations.”

In the mid 1970’s after acting as the Rideau View representative in a Centennial Golf Tournament, John found his way to the Board of the Quebec Golf Association (QGA now Golf Quebec) representing the Ottawa District. In 1977 he became a director of the Ottawa District Golf Association (ODGA), the precursor to the current Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA). In its first year of existence in 1981, John was the first President of the OVGA. In 1979, John was appointed to the National Board of the Royal Canadian Golf Association (RCGA now Golf Canada), a position he would hold for 13 years.

A humble man, John was honoured by Flagstick Golf Magazine in 2009 by having the OVGA’s Men’s Senior Intersectional Trophy named after him.

Plans are underway for individual, as well as group, award presentations to accommodate travel schedules and provincial health and safety protocols.

Nomination procedures for the 2023 OVGA Hall of Fame are available online at ovga.org.

