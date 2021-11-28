Golf Ontario Names 2022 Team Ontario Squad – Includes Two National Capital Region Golfers

Golf Ontario named their 2022 Team Ontario Squad over the weekend, featuring some of the top young golfers in the province. The 20 member team is a combination of new and familiar players. Seven members from the 2021 team will be joined by thirteen new faces. Two of those new players are from the National Capital Region.

Returning to the team for 2022 are Thomas Latter (Credit Valley G&CC), Sarah Gallagher (Blue Springs Golf Club ), Alissa Xu (Station Creek Golf Club), Alessandra Nagayo (Don Valley Golf Club), Michael Weber (Rattlesnake Point Golf Club), Ryan Somerville (Summit G&CC) and Andreas Diogenous (Whistle Bear Golf Club).

Joining the team on the female’s side are seven notable players, who all had a top-level 2021 championship season. The 2021 Ontario Junior Girls Champions Peyton Costabile (Whistle Bear Golf Club), and 2021 Ontario Bantam Girls Champion, Lindsay McGrath (Rattlesnake Point Golf Club) will be joining the team alongside, Nyah Kelly (Lindsay G&CC), Krystal Li (Summit G&CC), Ashley Lafontaine (Royal Ottawa Golf Club), Tara O’ Connor (Victoria Park East Golf Club) and Emma Hansen (Blue Springs Golf Club).

Ashley Lafontaine, Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com

Fresh faces on the male’s side include six players with some strong achievements throughout this past season. Perhaps the most impressive being a win at the Golf Canada NextGen Fall Series East Championship by new team member Cameron Pero (Picton G&CC). Also joining the team are Luke Smith (The Thornhill Club), who was a runner up at the Ontario Bantam Boys Championship and Zach Smith (Brampton G&CC), who took home bronze at the Ontario Juvenile Boys Championship. The boy’s side also has a few more strong additions to the squad in Justin Matthews (Bigwin Island Golf Club), Isaiah Ellis (Lookout Point Country Club) and Isaiah Ibit (Greyhawk Golf Club).

Isaiah Ibit (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Team Ontario’s season will be led by Head Provincial Coach, PGA of Canada Class “A” professional, Reggie Millage. With a focus on the team’s vision, mission, and values aimed at inspiring lifelong excellence. This is coach Millage’s 9th season as Coach of Team Ontario and he mentioned his excitement about the new squad.

“Every person who has had a sneak-peak at this roster has unanimously said ‘Wow what a great team’,” shared Millage. “Each athlete has earned this opportunity through hard work and strong performances at big events. The New Junior Golf Pathway and Ranking system have really set the table for this group.” Millage added “This is the biggest team we have had since I took over as Head Coach and they all deserve it and every single one of them is trending in the right direction and is looking to utilize this program to get better. I know Dr. Nick, Dr. Charles and I are pumped to get going with this fine group of athletes.”

Millage will work to help team members grow as golfers while also instilling habits that will lead to success throughout life. Additional support from the Integrated Support Team is comprised of Dr. Nick Martichenko; Strength & Conditioning Coach, and Dr. Charles Fitzsimmons; Sport Psychologist, who will help enhance the athletes’ skills through fitness, nutrition, and development of the mental side of the game.

With a heavy focus on training and athlete development, the Team Ontario program has been built to maximize the success of these athletes. Burloak Indoor Golf and Peak Performance Golf and Athletics will be Team Ontario’s primary indoor off-season training facilities. Added to the training schedule this year, Team Ontario will be taking on a new off-season schedule. Along with a Kick-Off Camp in November and a Spring Training Session before the competitive season, the program is extending the Myrtle Beach Training Camp to two weeks ahead of the Can-Am Junior Team Matches, which will be making a return in 2022.

Congratulations to all of the 2021 – 2022 Team Ontario members. Golf Ontario, along with their members, volunteers, and partners, looks forward to cheering the team on throughout the 2022 competitive season.