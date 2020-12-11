Chicago’s Medinah Country Club Named Host Venue of 2026 Presidents Cup

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR announced today that the 16th Presidents Cup will be held at the renowned Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago in 2026. Medinah is the fifth different venue in the United States to host the Presidents Cup and adds the biennial team event to an illustrious list of tournaments hosted at Course #3 that include the 2019 BMW Championship, 2012 Ryder Cup, two PGA Championships, three U.S. Opens, the 1988 U.S. Senior Open, three Western Opens (BMW Championship), and a number of other professional championships.

The announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, where the Tiger Woods-led United States Team defeated Captain Ernie Els and the International Team in one of the closest finishes in Cup history, 16-14.

“As the significance of the Presidents Cup continues to grow, we look forward to showcasing the 2026 event from one of the world’s great sporting and cosmopolitan cities in Chicago and a storied venue in Medinah Country Club,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “One year ago, we saw an influx of great young talent on the International Team taking on a very experienced U.S. Team that resulted in a dramatic four days of competition for our fans throughout the world. I fully expect that competitive momentum to continue in the coming years. We express our thanks to our current Global Partners, Citi and Rolex, for their support of the Presidents Cup and to the leadership and membership at Medinah Country Club, a world-class facility that hosted several of the most memorable events in our game’s history.”

The PGA TOUR visited Medinah most recently in 2019, where Justin Thomas won the BMW Championship in the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs for his 10th PGA TOUR victory.

In 2022, the Presidents Cup will make its debut in the Southeastern United States at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte before heading to Canada for the second time at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec in 2024.

Located 25 miles west of downtown Chicago in suburban Medinah, Illinois, Medinah Country Club was established in 1924 and boasts the challenging Course #3, which was designed by Tom Bendelow and redesigned by Rees Jones. Winners at Medinah Country Club include Thomas, Tiger Woods, Hale Irwin, Billy Casper, Lou Graham, Cary Middlecoff, Gary Player, and Byron Nelson.

“Medinah Country Club’s members are honored to host the 2026 Presidents Cup matches on our famed Course #3, adding to our 90-year history of hosting golf’s most prestigious championships, and producing some of golf’s most memorable outcomes,” said Michael Scimo, Medinah’s 2026 Presidents Cup Bid Leader. “The club is excited about providing a terrific venue for the teams and fans from around the world to experience one of the premier events on golf’s biennial calendar. We also acknowledge and appreciate the strong support we have received from the PGA TOUR, DuPage County, and the Chicago Sports Commission that helped bring the 2026 Presidents Cup matches to Medinah Country Club.”

Tournament dates for the 2026 Presidents Cup will be announced at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



