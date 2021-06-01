613 Golfer Podcast Episode 12 – 25 Years Of Flagstick Magazine…The Stories

This episode of the 613 Golfer Podcast is not one to miss. In past episodes we have spoken to people about their journey, the path they have taken to get to this point in their lives or careers. As Flagstick celebrates its 25th Anniversary of publishing and serving as the voice of golf throughout this region…I thought maybe we could take a trip down the rabbit hole that is our journey and see where it leads us.

In this episode I am sitting down with the two people that have been with me every step of the way since before Flagstick was even an actual printed magazine. Scott MacLeod (Associate Publisher) and Joe McLean (Editorial Assistant) have seen the good side and the bad side of everything that has gone on in the world of Flagstick for 25 years and as we get together, fire up the microphones, turn on the video cameras and open up the memories the conversation could lead to almost anything.

It is a bit on the longer then normal length for this Podcast but the stories and insight are well worth the listen. I hope you enjoy it as much as the three of us did.

music by https://www.bensound.com

(Audio) 613 Golfer Podcast – Ep12 | The Stories Of 25 Years Of Flagstick Magazine

You will be able to find both the Video and Audio versions of each episode on Flagstick.com as well as our YouTube Page and popular Podcast sites Apple Podcasts & Spotify. Make sure to subscribe to whichever platform suits you, or both.

