613 Golfer Podcast Episode 14 – Remembering A Great Friend…Dave Mills

Not every episode of the 613 Golfer Podcast is filled from start to finish with happy news about golf throughout the region. From time to time some news has to be shared that is a bit on the sad side and the closer this news hits to home the worse it can be. In this episode I am joined by Scott MacLeod, my good friend and Associate Publisher of Flagstick Magazine to talk about a number of things but in particular the recent passing of a former Executive Director of Golf Ontario and a very close friend of ours…Dave Mills. Dave touched a lot of people in the golf community and this is our opportunity to share our feelings about him and a few of the stories from our time with Dave.

Obviously we touch on some of the things happening throughout the 613 Region, especially from the first couple tournments completed. I also have a BIG bit of news to share with all of you about a NEW Flagstick event coming to the region this fall. Certainly well worth tuning in, watching or listening.

