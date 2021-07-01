613 Golfer Podcast Episode 15 – Two Student Trying To Make A Difference For Those Less Fortunate

Well it is in full force now…the golf tournament season that is! On this episode of the 613 Golfer I take a look back over the past 4-5 days at some of the event that have taken place, and there are some BIG ones, including our own Flagstick Open. Scott MacLeod took the time to interview each of our Division Champions as well as our Flagstick Open Champion…Brennan Smith and I cant wait for you to listen to what they had to say. Some BIG announcements were finally made about the OVGA Golf Hall Of Fame and I also had the opportunity to chat with Keenan Reynolds and William Brown, two amazing university student who decided to launch an initiative called “The Front 9 Project” which is aimed at giving kids without the means and opportunity the chance to take up golf. It is a great interview you do not want to miss.

As always we take you out to the Lesson Tee with Kevin Haime and touch on even more stuff I know you will like…well worth tuning in!

music by https://www.bensound.com

(Audio) 613 Golfer Podcast – Ep15 | Two Students Trying To Make A Difference

You will be able to find both the Video and Audio versions of each episode on Flagstick.com as well as our YouTube Page and popular Podcast sites Apple Podcasts & Spotify. Make sure to subscribe to whichever platform suits you, or both.