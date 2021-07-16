613 Golfer Podcast Episode 16 – The Intersectionals Are Back & I Lose It A Bit Over Slow Play

One of my absolute favourite golf events of the season is the Intersectionals. These club team events have so much history and involve such a large population of golfers throughout the region that it is truly hard not to fall in love with the format. After having to take some time off because of COVID-19 limitations and safety measures, the Intersectionals are back for 2021 across the board, which means it is game on for the clubs of the region and bragging rights are reborn…Let’s Go!

Scott MacLeod pops in for a visit this week to wrap up the first two Intersectional competitions and to offer insight into what this competition means to the players and the clubs throughout the region. Scott also sticks around to talk all things competitive golf as the golf tournament season continues to pick up momentum.

No episode of The 613 Golfer Podcast would be complete without a great golf tip from Kevin Haime and this episode’s is a great one…I hope you ENJOY!

music by https://www.bensound.com

