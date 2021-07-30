613 Golfer Podcast Episode 17 – Regional Golf Updates, New Product Release & A Little Olympic Golf Talk

No rest for us during the month of July at Flagstick Magazine and Flagstick.com as the tournament season continues to push through at full speed. My good friend and Associate Publisher, Scott MacLeod, drops in again this episode to bring us up to speed (as much as is possible) with everything going on throughout the region in the past couple weeks as well as what is coming up in the very near future that you may want to be aware of.

Scott also recently made the trek up to the GTA to visit a prominent equipment manufacturer’s Performance Fitting Centre to test out some new product right before they were released and he gives us the details of that trip.

We also make time to have a little chat about golf in the Olympics and how we both feel about it…as always Kevin Haime gives you some sound advice about your golf game. Not an episode to be missed…tune in.

(Audio) 613 Golfer Podcast – Ep17 | Regional Golf Update & A Little Olympic Golf Talk

