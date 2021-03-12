613 Golfer Podcast Episode 2 – Online Golf Retail Guru, Lee Tamburano & Play Junior Golf Tour’s Chris Veltkamp

Building on the successful launch of Episode 1 of The 613 Golfer Podcast, Episode 2 won’t disappoint.

We have a chat with Canadian Pro Shop Online’s Lee Tamburano about how a golf course pro shop saw an opportunity to build an online retail giant able to compete with the big box retail, and become the country’s second largest online golf retail shop.

We then shift gears into junior golf and talk to Chris Veltkamp, the founder of the Play Junior Golf Tour about how he turned a passion for junior golf into one of the most popular tours for junior golfers of all ages.

(Audio) 613 Golfer Podcast – Ep2 | Lee Tamburano, Play Junior Golf Tour & Golf Chat

You will be able to find both the Video and Audio versions of each episode on Flagstick.com as well as our YouTube Page and popular Podcast sites Apple Podcasts (coming soon) & Spotify. Make sure to subscribe to whichever platform suits you, or both.

