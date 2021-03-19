613 Golfer Podcast Episode 3 – Carol Ann Baxter Talks PGA of Ottawa, Big News From The OVGA And More

As the start of the golf season in the 613 inches closer, more and more information starts to come out about how the golf scene is going to shape up for the new year. As that continues to happen we are going to have people on the show to shed some light on the many changes that we might see, to get us a bit more motivated for golf.

On this episode, Carol Ann Baxter, the Executive Director of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone stops by to talk about her road to the position she currently holds, the hiccups in 2020 that they learned from, the new Flagstick.com Players Tour Schedule, and the PING Challenge Cup.

Our second guest, Dru Lafave, is the Tournament Director for the Ottawa Valley Golf Association and he shares with us some of the new events on tap for 2021 within the OVGA as well as a couple big announcements coming out of the latest OVGA Board meetings.

It should be an absolutely awesome and informative show to tune in to.

