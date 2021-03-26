613 Golfer Podcast Episode 4 – Roger Beale From The Marshes, Regional Golf Report And Kevin Haime’s Quick Tip

Now that golf courses are finally opening and golfers throughout the 613 are flocking to the open driving ranges to get ready for their first rounds of the year, the 613 Golfer Podcast is beginning to evolve. As we begin to progress into the golf season our show will start to add some new segments and elements to keep everyone informed and golf ready.

This episode we talk with Roger Beale from the Marshes Golf Club who returns to Ottawa to take on the Head Pro role. Our newest segment, the 613 Golfer Podcast Regional Golf Report kicks off with Scott MacLeod aimed at bringing everyone up top speed on happenings throughout the region and Kevin Haime gives us a little Quick Tip to help us with something to work on when practicing in our Instruction segment.

Episode 4 will be an episode to remember.

(Audio) 613 Golfer Podcast – Ep4 | Roger Beale, Regional Golf Report & Quick Tip

You will be able to find both the Video and Audio versions of each episode on Flagstick.com as well as our YouTube Page and popular Podcast sites Apple Podcasts & Spotify. Make sure to subscribe to whichever platform suits you, or both.

