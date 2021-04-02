613 Golfer Podcast Episode 5 – Talking Golf Simulators with Golf Sim Guru, Andy McWilliams

Just as we thought golf course were going to be openings in masses this holiday weekend we get the a snow arriving weather forcast. That said, who cares…there are plenty of driving ranges open for business and the cold snap should only last for a couple days anyway, but at least you have this Podcast to keep you company.

This episode I am talking to 613 entrepeneur, Andy McWilliams. Andy may have come from Scotland but has been living in the 613 for long enough that we call him one of our own. From the birthplace of golf to the birthplace of your golf paradise…yes, I am talking about the golf cave where your new golf simulator could belong and Andy can build it for you. Andy’s business, Golf Sim Gurus, can custom build to any space and fit most budgets…I plan to get to the bottom of just how expensive, how extravagant and how AWESOME these build’s can be.

I will also be introducing a NEW contest, I will be going on a bit of a rant about COVID-19 Protocols and Kevin and Jake Haime team up this week to help you with your game on The Lesson Tee.

Sit back and enjoy the 613 Golfer Podcast.

music by https://www.bensound.com

(Audio) 613 Golfer Podcast – Ep5 | Talking Golf Sims With Andy McWilliams

You will be able to find both the Video and Audio versions of each episode on Flagstick.com as well as our YouTube Page and popular Podcast sites Apple Podcasts & Spotify. Make sure to subscribe to whichever platform suits you, or both.

