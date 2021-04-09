613 Golfer Podcast Episode 6 – Learning More About Loyalist GC Junior Showcase

It’s Master Weekend and that generally means that in a normal golf season around the 613 Region that golf courses would just be starting to get open but not to the level we are at this season. As we see close to 40 courses throughout the region opening you cant help but get crazy excited about golf.

On the 613 Golfer Podcast I talk with PGA of Canada Pro from the Loyalist Golf Club near Kingston about a unique Junior Golf Tournament know as the Loyalist Junior Showcase. Find out exactly what it is the makes this event so unique and special for Juniors.

As the warm weather continues and the region enters into another stay at home lockdown…golf dodges the shut downs and once again becomes the go to activity. Kevin Haime provides you with yet another QuickTip and I let everyone in on a new initiative for juniors that will help see through the murky waters of the junior golf scene.

It’s going to be a fun one.

music by https://www.bensound.com

(Audio) 613 Golfer Podcast – Ep6 | Loyalist GC Junior Showcase

You will be able to find both the Video and Audio versions of each episode on Flagstick.com as well as our YouTube Page and popular Podcast sites Apple Podcasts & Spotify. Make sure to subscribe to whichever platform suits you, or both.

