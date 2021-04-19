613 Golfer Podcast Episode 7 – Talking Golf Equipment – Hot Picks 2k21

It has always been said that the golf season really doesn’t get started until the first edition of Flagstick Golf Magazine hits the news stand. Of course it is not so much the news stand as it is your inbox but nevertheless the first edition of Flagstick Golf Magazine has been released and in it, the most anticipated part of the issue…HOT PICKS 2K21.

I circled the calendar for this very episode because I knew that with the release of Hot Picks came the welcoming of Flagstick’s Scott MacLeod to the show to dive deep into all things equipment with the guru, the man responsible for compiling the beast that is Hot Picks. I will be spending the show talking about everything related to equipment…talking driver, irons, wedges, putters and more.

This is is going to be an outstanding episode to tune into.

music by https://www.bensound.com

(Audio) 613 Golfer Podcast – Ep7 | Talking Hot Picks 2k21

You will be able to find both the Video and Audio versions of each episode on Flagstick.com as well as our YouTube Page and popular Podcast sites Apple Podcasts & Spotify. Make sure to subscribe to whichever platform suits you, or both.

