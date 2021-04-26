613 Golfer Podcast Episode 8 – In Conversation with Kevin Haime

I have had the opportunity to meet and become good friends with a lot of people in the golf industry over my 25 years publishing Flagstick Golf Magazine, but we generally remember the earliest relationships and how they were built.

My guest on this episode of 613 Golfer Podcast is Kevin Haime. Not only has Kevin worked hard along side his wife Lisa to build a name for himself as one of the top golf instructors in the country, he has also built one of the most advanced and popular practice facilities in the region along the way. This great interview wasn’t about his childhood, it wasn’t a 50 minute biography about Kevin, it was simply a conversation with a respected and successful person whom I have a lot of respect for and the path he took towards building a businesses a reputation and a legacy in golf.

I really think you will enjoy the conversation.

music by https://www.bensound.com

(Audio) 613 Golfer Podcast – Ep8 | In Conversation With Kevin Haime

You will be able to find both the Video and Audio versions of each episode on Flagstick.com as well as our YouTube Page and popular Podcast sites Apple Podcasts & Spotify. Make sure to subscribe to whichever platform suits you, or both.

